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Florida is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Florida for the holidays.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Asolo Repertory Theatre - December 02, 2026 through January 03, 2027

Step inside a 1940s radio studio for a new way to experience It’s a Wonderful Life.

Five actors bring the story of George Bailey and Bedford Falls to life, playing multiple characters and creating sound effects live on stage. Adapted by Joe Landry and directed by Scott Keys, this inventive production transforms Frank Capra’s holiday classic into a live radio broadcast, with microphones, music, and the sounds of a small town on Christmas Eve.

Experience It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play this holiday season in Asolo Rep’s intimate Jane B. Cook Theatre.

Tickets at asolorep.org.

For tickets: click here.

Singin’ in the Rain

Asolo Repertory Theatre - Now through January 02, 2027

Hollywood, 1927. Silent films are giving way to talking pictures, and not everyone is ready for the change.

Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, Singin’ in the Rain brings the golden age of Hollywood to Asolo Rep with spectacular choreography, unforgettable songs, and real rain on stage. Featuring classics including “Good Morning,” “Make ’Em Laugh,” and the iconic title number, this stage adaptation of the MGM musical captures all the comedy, romance, and chaos of Hollywood's transition to sound.

This holiday season, experience Singin’ in the Rain at Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Tickets at asolorep.org.

For tickets: click here.

Hamilton

Jacksonville Center of the Performing Arts - December 01, 2026 through December 13, 2026

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

For tickets: click here.















A Christmas Story: The Musical

Athens Theatre - Now through December 13, 2026

You'll shoot your eye out!

A Christmas Story, The Musical brings the beloved 1983 film to hilarious life on stage. Set in 1940s Indiana, young Ralphie Parker is determined to convince everyone that his dream gift, the official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle, is exactly what he needs for Christmas. Along the way, he faces unforgettable obstacles, including an infamous glowing leg lamp, humiliating pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and the ultimate triple-dog-dare.

From the acclaimed songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land) and with a book by Joseph Robinette, this spirited stage adaptation captures the warmth, humor, and wide-eyed holiday wonder that have made the story a seasonal tradition for generations.

A special ASL/English interpreted performance is Sunday, December 6 at 2:30 PM, and an audio described performance is Saturday, December 5 at 2 PM.

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Carol, The Musical

Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre - December 01, 2026 through December 20, 2026

The Charles Dickens classic takes a musical turn in this festive holiday favorite. Tiny Tim and the entire Cratchit family join three unearthly "Spirits" in trying to convince Ebenezer Scrooge to change his "Bah Humbug" ways. This fabulous musical adaptation written especially for family audiences will warm your heart as it reveals the true meaning of the holidays.

Performances are Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with a sensory inclusive performance on December 13 at 2 p.m.

For tickets: click here.

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

Shimberg Playhouse, Straz Center for the Performing Arts - December 03, 2026 through December 23, 2026

A holiday classic comes to life in the style of a live radio broadcast, complete with theatrical imagination, music, and the warmth of a story that has delighted generations. Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play invites audiences into a world of wonder, skepticism, generosity, and belief. A festive celebration of community, family, and the possibility that magic can still find us when we need it most.

For tickets: click here.















Plaid Tidings

Florida Repertory Theatre - December 01, 2026 through January 03, 2027

The Plaids are BACK! This time the legendary 1950s singing group comes back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of all time! At first, Frankie, Jinx, Smudge, and Sparky aren't sure why they're back on earth, but a phone call from a heavenly Rosemary Clooney explains the Plaids are needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Featuring hit songs in '50s four-part harmony like "The Christmas Song," "Let It Snow," "Carol of the Bells," "Joy to the World," "Jingle Bells," and many more!

For tickets: click here.









Kimberly Akimbo

Florida Studio Theatre - Now through January 03, 2027

Winner of 5 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Kimberly is a teenager navigating first love, family dysfunction, and a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. As she faces the complications of growing up and an uncertain future, she discovers that life isn't measured by the years you're given; it's what you do with them. A funny, heartfelt coming-of-age story about family, friendship, and making the most of the time you have.

For tickets: click here.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Sonnentag Theatre at the IceHouse - Now through December 13, 2026

Set in the early 1960s in NYC, the story revolves around J. Pierrepont Finch, an ambitious window washer. Finch reads a self-help book about getting ahead in the corporate world and eagerly applies its lessons to landing a job at the World Wide Wicket Company. Starting in the mailroom, the book (heard in humorous voiceovers) guides Finch as he quickly charms and bluffs his way up the corporate ladder, stepping over the many yes-men and the boss's entitled nephew, Bud Frump, along the way. The score includes the hit numbers "I Believe in You" and "The Brotherhood of Man."

Darlin Barry directs, with music direction by Robert Cohen and choreography by Jim Caisse. Ethan Gresham leads the cast of 22 as J. Pierrepont Finch, with Amanda Peshek as Rosemary Pilkington, John Crosby as J.B. Biggley and Nick Ciaranca as Bud Frump.

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Survival Guide

The Winter Park Playhouse - Now through December 20, 2026

Do the holidays stress you out? This light-hearted musical comedy is designed to de-stress and refresh one and all with holiday cheer!! Armed with a copy of "A Christmas Survival Guide" the characters charge into the holidays searching for the true meaning of the season.

Featuring well-loved songs, mash-ups of old classics and wonderful comedic originals, you'll learn how to survive the season in ways that are both hilarious and heartwarming!

For tickets: click here.

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