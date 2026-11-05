History Fort Lauderdale Will Present Free Book Signing With Author Greg Madonna

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History Fort Lauderdale will present a free book signing with Greg Madonna, author of “Florida Man: An Insider’s Guide to the People Who Made Paradise,” on Tuesday, December 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Madonna will appear at The New River Inn Museum of History (231 SW Second Avenue in Fort Lauderdale).

His Broward appearance is part of History Fort Lauderdale’s “Florida Scribes & Stories,” a meet the author series that offers literary and history enthusiasts a chance to speak with local authors, purchase their latest releases and have them signed.

Greg Madonna is a lifelong South Florida resident whose family roots in the region stretch back nearly a century. His grandparents began vacationing in Miami in 1928 and his parents were married in Allapattah. After obtaining a degree in economics from Florida Atlantic University, he was a pilot for United Airlines, recently retiring as a 787 captain.

Madonna has spent his adult life living, working, and boating across South Florida and the Keys where he found himself sharing unbelievable historical stories that eventually became “Florida Man: An Insider’s Guide to the People Who Made Paradise.” The book offers an overview of South Florida’s unique geology and ecosystems, along with the pioneers, visionaries, scoundrels, and stubborn optimists who turned a remote and forbidden frontier into one of the world’s most unlikely urban success stories. Drawing on deep local knowledge and a dry sense of humor, Madonna highlights both the important historical events, and the often overlooked and notorious episodes and personalities that shaped the Gold Coast.

This is Madonna’s second book, following “The Learjet Diaries,” a memoir of his travel experiences in South America in the 1980s.

Upcoming “Florida Scribes & Stories” experiences include George LeMieux, former US Senator and “Florida Heritage Kids” author on Jan. 9, Emmanuel George, archivist, filmmaker, arts organizer and author of “Broward County Chronicles: A Retrospective Volume 1,” with David Paulo, artist, on Jan. 15 and Eliot Kleinberg, journalist and author of multiple Florida historical books and fiction, on March 11.

Guests may RSVP to this free author talk and book signing at https://bit.ly/FloridaScribesMadonna2026.

For more information about History Fort Lauderdale, please call (954) 463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

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