HAIRSPRAY to Open Delray Beach Playhouse's 2026–27 Main Stage Season

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hairspray will open Delray Beach Playhouse's 2026–27 Main Stage Season. The eight-time Tony Award winner plays four weekends, Nov. 20 - Dec. 13, including Thanksgiving weekend

It's 1962 in Baltimore, and Tracy Turnblad wants exactly one thing: a spot dancing on 'The Corny Collins Show.' She gets it, and then she uses it to change who else gets to dance there. 'Hairspray,' winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, opens the Delray Beach Playhouse's 2026-27 Main Stage season on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and runs four weekends through Sunday, Dec. 13.

Based on the 1988 film written and directed by John Waters, 'Hairspray' has a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Their score is built on the dance music and rhythm and blues of the early '60s, and it carries the whole evening, from 'Good Morning Baltimore' and 'Welcome to the 60's' to 'I Know Where I've Been' and the finale, 'You Can't Stop the Beat.' The show also won Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score, along with the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, ten Drama Desk Awards and four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

It's a family-friendly musical with a big heart and bigger hair, and the run is built for coming back with company. There are sixteen performances in all, including a full weekend of shows Nov. 27-29 for families gathering over Thanksgiving!

Performance Schedule

Friday, Nov. 20 - 7:30 p.m. (Opening Night)

Saturday, Nov. 21 - 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22 - 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 - 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29 - 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 - 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 - 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 - 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13 - 2:00 p.m. (Closing)

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming