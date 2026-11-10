My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
HAIRSPRAY to Open Delray Beach Playhouse's 2026–27 Main Stage Season
Tickets start at $55, and the season continues with GROUNDHOG DAY, BOYNTON BEACH CLUB and THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION.
Hairspray will open Delray Beach Playhouse's 2026–27 Main Stage Season. The eight-time Tony Award winner plays four weekends, Nov. 20 - Dec. 13, including Thanksgiving weekend
It's 1962 in Baltimore, and Tracy Turnblad wants exactly one thing: a spot dancing on 'The Corny Collins Show.' She gets it, and then she uses it to change who else gets to dance there. 'Hairspray,' winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, opens the Delray Beach Playhouse's 2026-27 Main Stage season on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and runs four weekends through Sunday, Dec. 13.
Based on the 1988 film written and directed by John Waters, 'Hairspray' has a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Their score is built on the dance music and rhythm and blues of the early '60s, and it carries the whole evening, from 'Good Morning Baltimore' and 'Welcome to the 60's' to 'I Know Where I've Been' and the finale, 'You Can't Stop the Beat.' The show also won Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score, along with the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, ten Drama Desk Awards and four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.
It's a family-friendly musical with a big heart and bigger hair, and the run is built for coming back with company. There are sixteen performances in all, including a full weekend of shows Nov. 27-29 for families gathering over Thanksgiving!
Performance Schedule
Friday, Nov. 20 - 7:30 p.m. (Opening Night)
Saturday, Nov. 21 - 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22 - 2:00 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 27 - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 28 - 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 29 - 2:00 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4 - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5 - 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6 - 2:00 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11 - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12 - 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13 - 2:00 p.m. (Closing)
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