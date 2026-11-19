"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Galleria Fort Lauderdale to Host SPIRIT OF GIVING NIGHT Benefiting Seven South Florida Charities
The festive evening will feature live music, pop-up shopping from Dillard's and Macy's, and tickets priced at $50 per person.
Galleria Fort Lauderdale's “Spirit of Giving Night” returns on Thursday, December 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This encore special event applauds the joy of giving back by recognizing seven new distinguished honorees and shining stars who have made a positive impact in the community: Melida Akiti, Monica Arroyo, Bonnie Lauton, Robert Lee, Ana Rodriguez, Valentina Tischenko, and Jennifer Whittington - each to be recognized for his/her dedication to giving back and for championing causes that strengthen the South Florida community. Proceeds from the evening will benefit seven local charities.
“Galleria Fort Lauderdale is delighted to celebrate the true spirit of the season by highlighting seven dedicated volunteers who champion important causes in South Florida,” said Shaneika Haskins, marketing director of Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “In the spirit of giving during this special time of year, we invite the community to join us as we benefit seven worthwhile local charities.”
Funds raised from ticket sales will support seven nonprofit organizations: Children's Diagnostic and Treatment Center, FLITE Center, Handy, Henderson Behavioral Health, History Fort Lauderdale, Leadership Broward Foundation, and South Florida Symphony Orchestra. All proceeds from ticket sales will directly benefit these organizations and the important programs they provide.
Guests will enjoy an enchanted evening with special red-carpet photos, live music, curated pop-up shopping from Dillard's and Macy's, culinary delights from Seasons 52, Ethos Greek Bistro, and Epazote Mexican Restaurant, wine and spirits, and a raffle. Tickets include a special pass to shop and save at participating Galleria Fort Lauderdale retailers and dining venues. The stage presentation will be hosted by Fay Albernas of The FayWhat?! Show.
Tickets are $50 per person and are available at Spiritofgiving2026.eventbrite.com. Ticket buyers are to select the charity they choose to support.
In addition to “Spirit of Giving Night,” Galleria Fort Lauderdale will be the place to shop and dine during the holiday season with a host of special activities. Santa's Holiday Party, a debut event, will feature a stage show, facepainting, cookie decorating, crafts and more on Saturday, November 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Holiday Music Showcase, featuring choral groups and carolers, is set for every Saturday from November 28 through December 19, from noon to 2 p.m. Cherished photos are available with Santa Claus during mall hours from November 27 through December 24. Other events include pet photos with Santa and a Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony on Friday evening, December 10.
For additional information about “Spirit of Giving Night” or other holiday events and shopping hours at Galleria Fort Lauderdale, call (954) 564-1015 or visit www.galleriamall-fl.com.
About Galleria Fort Lauderdale
Galleria Fort Lauderdale, recognized as one of South Florida's premier shopping destinations, features a variety of popular dining and retail options. Macy's, Dillard's and H&M anchor the center which also is home to Apple, Banana Republic, Free People and Pandora. The center features an assortment of dining establishments such as Seasons 52, The Capital Grille and P.F. Chang's. Coming in late 2027, Galleria Fort Lauderdale will welcome Florida's first Wayfair retail location. Just steps away from Fort Lauderdale's world-famous beach, it is minutes from the airport, port, downtown, hotels and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center with easy access from Sunrise Boulevard, U.S. Highway 1 (Federal Highway), Interstate 95, Interstate 595, and U.S. Highway A1A (Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard). Located at 2414 East Sunrise Blvd., it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mon. through Sat. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sun. Restaurants and anchors offer extended and varied hours. More information is available by calling (954) 564-1015 or by visiting www.galleriamall-fl.com.
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