Galleria Fort Lauderdale to Host Holiday Music Showcase With Local Arts Groups

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Enjoy sounds of the season from local arts organizations every weekend at Galleria Fort Lauderdale's second annual Holiday Music Showcase. On Saturdays, from November 28 through December 19, from noon to 2 p.m., the community can enjoy a mix of spirited performances and musical styles near Macy's inside the mall.

“Galleria Fort Lauderdale is proud to embrace the holiday tradition of live music and caroling featuring South Florida's talented performers who will bring festive energy to the seasonal shopping experience,” said Shaneika Haskins, marketing director at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “From cherished classic serenades to newer holiday hits, guests can enjoy a joyful, harmonious ambience while exploring great shopping and dining options throughout the mall.”

The annual Holiday Music Showcase launches during Galleria Fort Lauderdale's first-ever Santa's Holiday Party on November 28. Santa's Holiday Party will feature an enchanting live winter wonderland stage show starring a magical snow queen, her spirited sister and their lovable snowman friend with interactive sing-alongs followed by character meet and greets. The event will also include holiday carolers, face painting, cookie decorating, a holiday craft station and opportunities to win treats and prizes. Santa Claus will make a brief appearance to greet children and spread Christmas cheer.

Local performing groups taking the stage bringing festive holiday cheer to shoppers include:

November 28 - The Yuletide Carolers

December 5 - The Girl Choir of South Florida

December 12 - The Yuletide Carolers

December 19 -?The Rose Singers of Coral Reef High (as featured on the Jennifer Hudson show in 2024)

In addition to Santa's Holiday Party and the Holiday Music Showcase, Galleria Fort Lauderdale will offer a variety of seasonal activities for all ages. Cherished photos with Santa Claus will be available during mall hours from November 27 through December 24, including special pet photo nights on November 30, December 7, and December 14, and a sensory Santa opportunity on December 6. Guests may reserve their spots at www.galleriamall-fl.com/events/44138-photos-with-santa.

On December 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Galleria Fort Lauderdale will proudly present its signature “Spirit of Giving Night,” a special ticketed event recognizing seven shining stars who champion causes that strengthen the South Florida community. Proceeds will benefit seven local charities. Tickets are $50 per person and are available at Spiritofgiving2026.eventbrite.com.

On Thursday evening, December 10, a special Hannukah menorah lighting ceremony will take place.

Kicking off during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, the Holiday Music Showcase provides guests with an inspiring environment where they can explore seasonal offerings and shopping opportunities at retailers including Macy's, Dillard's, H&M, Sephora, and more, and enjoy lunch or dinner at popular dining destinations such as The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, and P.F. Chang's.

All performances are free and open to the public.

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