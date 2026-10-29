Galleria Fort Lauderdale to Host Free Santa's Holiday Party With Live Entertainment and Family Activities

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Galleria Fort Lauderdale invites families to celebrate the season with an afternoon of festive fun at its first-ever Santa's Holiday Party on Saturday, November 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event, held the day after Black Friday, will feature an exciting lineup of family-friendly entertainment, seasonal activities and special appearances.

One of the event highlights will be an enchanting winter wonderland stage show starring a magical snow queen, her spirited sister and their lovable snowman friend. The 30-minute lively musical performance will feature familiar songs, interactive sing-alongs and plenty of winter magic. Following the show, families will have the opportunity to meet the characters and pose for photos.

The festivities will also include holiday carolers, face painting, cookie decorating, a holiday craft station and opportunities to win treats and prizes. And what would a party be without the guest of honor? Santa Claus will make a brief appearance to greet children and spread Christmas cheer.

“The holiday season is such a special time for children and families, and we're delighted to bring our community together for an afternoon of entertainment and fun,” said Shaneika Haskins, marketing director at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “From wonderful performances and holiday activities to a special appearance from Santa, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for guests of all ages as we celebrate the start of the season.”

In addition to Santa's Holiday Party, Galleria Fort Lauderdale will offer a variety of seasonal activities for all ages. Cherished photos with Santa Claus will be available during mall hours from November 27 through December 24, including special pet photo nights on November 30, December 7, and December 14, and a sensory Santa opportunity on December 6. Guests may reserve their spots at www.galleriamall-fl.com/events/44138-photos-with-santa.

Beginning November 28 through just before Christmas, the mall will launch its annual Holiday Music Showcase with local performing groups taking the stage on Saturdays, from noon to 2 p.m., bringing festive music and holiday cheer to shoppers.

On December 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Galleria Fort Lauderdale will proudly present its signature “Spirit of Giving Night,” a special ticketed event recognizing seven shining stars who champion causes that strengthen the South Florida community. Proceeds will benefit seven local charities. Tickets are $50 per person and are available at Spiritofgiving2026.eventbrite.com. Also, a Hannukah menorah lighting ceremony will take place on Thursday evening, December 10.

The celebration also offers families the perfect opportunity to kick off their holiday shopping at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. Taking place during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, guests can explore seasonal offerings and holiday shopping opportunities at retailers including Macy's, Dillard's, H&M, Sephora and more, then enjoy lunch or dinner at popular dining destinations such as The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, and P.F. Chang's.

For more information about Galleria Fort Lauderdale's Santa's Holiday Party, seasonal activities and/or for a complete list of retailers, call (954) 564-1015 or visit www.galleriamall-fl.com.

About Galleria Fort Lauderdale

Galleria Fort Lauderdale, recognized as one of South Florida's premier shopping destinations, features a variety of popular dining and retail options. Macy's, Dillard's and H&M anchor the center which also is home to Apple, Banana Republic, Free People and Pandora. The center features an assortment of dining establishments such as Seasons 52, The Capital Grille and P.F. Chang's. Coming in late 2027, Galleria Fort Lauderdale will welcome Florida's first Wayfair retail location. Just steps away from Fort Lauderdale's world-famous beach, it is minutes from the airport, port, downtown, hotels and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center with easy access from Sunrise Boulevard, U.S. Highway 1 (Federal Highway), Interstate 95, Interstate 595, and U.S. Highway A1A (Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard). Located at 2414 East Sunrise Blvd., it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mon. through Sat. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sun. Restaurants and anchors offer extended and varied hours. More information is available by calling (954) 564-1015 or by visiting www.galleriamall-fl.com.

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