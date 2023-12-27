Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

GIVE 'EM HELL, HARRY! To Be Staged In Key West, Florida, During Presidents' Day Weekend 2024

Actor Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Harry S. Truman, returns to Key West, Florida.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

GIVE 'EM HELL, HARRY! To Be Staged In Key West, Florida, During Presidents' Day Weekend 2024

"Give 'Em Hell, Harry!" production starring Clifton Truman Daniel to be staged in Key West, Florida, during Presidents' Day Weekend 2024

Actor Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Harry S. Truman, returns to Key West, Florida, in February where for two evenings, Sunday, February 18, and Monday, February 19, he will again take the stage in the long running and highly acclaimed stage production, "Give 'Em Hell, Harry!" Part of the 2024 "Presidential Families Weekend," the productions, each beginning at 4:30pm, will be held on the elegant tropical grounds of the Harry S. Truman Little White House, 111 Front Street, Key West, FL.

February's "Presidential Families Weekend," which runs Thursday, February 15 through Monday, February 19, 2024, is an annual event that features a moderated discussion among distinguished descendants of past United States presidents, a "Presidents' Day Cookout" and other celebratory and educational events.

"Give 'Em Hell, Harry!" is presented by The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation with the support of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. For tickets and information visit Click Here


