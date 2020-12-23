Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Miami! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Miami: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Madelin Marchant 32%



11%

9%

John LariviereChristine Sabina

Best Ensemble

A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 28%

MAMMA MIA! - Actor's Playhouse - 2020 13%

NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 11%



Best Theatre Staff

Miami Children's Theater 24%

Adrienne Arsht Center 14%

Miami Children's Theatre 14%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 63%

ACTOR'S PLAYHOUSE 23%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 14%



Costume Design of the Decade

Ari Fulton - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 37%

Beth Fath - MATILDA - Miami Children's Theater - 2019 15%

Beth Fath - NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 15%



Dancer Of The Decade

DeWitt Fleming Jr. - A WONDEFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 67%

Ben Solmor - WILD PARTY - Outre Theatre Co - 2011 33%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Annastasia Victory - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 26%

Ron Headrick - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 17%

Christine Sabina - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Miami Children's Theater - 2012 12%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Tim Fath - MIRA WOR - Miami Children's Theater - 2015 44%

Christopher Renshaw - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 33%

JOSEPH ADLER - THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2016 23%



Favorite Social Media

Miami Children's Theater 47%

Arsht Center 20%

THE WICK THEATRE AND COSTUME MUSEUM 12%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 73%

Jodi Farrell, Arsht Center 27%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jada Richardson - ALADDIN - Miami Children's Theatre - 2018 66%

JESSICA FARR - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2013 31%

Dan Sell - THE BIG SHOW - Just The Funny Improv Comedy - 2020 3%



Original Script Of The Decade

Aurin Squire - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 49%

JESSICA FARR - BLOW ME - MAD CAT THEATRE - 2020 25%

Thomas Babe - TESLA - SoBe Arts @ The Colony Theater - Miami Beach - 2017 8%



Performer Of The Decade

Juson Williams - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 20%

Miguel Luciano - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Miami Children's Theater - 2013 20%

Katerina McCrimmon - SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Company - 2014 14%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 28%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theater - 2019 16%

SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 13%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Coral Reef Senior High - 2019 56%

THE ROYALE - GABLESTAGE - 2020 20%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Maltz Jupiter Theatre - 2019 14%



Set Design Of The Decade

Tim Fath - NEWSIES - Miami Children's Theatre - 2019 49%

Adam Koch - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 29%

Sean McClelland - WILD PARTY - Outre Theatre Co - 2011 9%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Miami Children's Theater 40%

Area Stage Company 15%

Miami Childrens Theater 15%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Miami Children's Theater 39%

ACTOR'S PLAYHOUSE 19%

Broward Center for the Performing Arts 13%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Nicole Henry - A WONDERFUL WORLD - MIAMI NEW DRAMA - 2020 32%

Kailani Pino - SPRING AWAKENING - Miami Children's Theatre - 2020 14%

Katerina McCrimmon - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, JR. - Miami Children's Theater - 2012 12%

