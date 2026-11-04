Disney on Ice to Present MAGIC IN THE STARS at Amerant Bank Arena and Watsco Center This Spring

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Disney On Ice will present Magic in the Stars where every story begins with a wish! This production brings the brightest Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, special effects, and more. Disney On Ice will present Magic in the Stars at Amerant Bank Arena from March 18-21 and Watsco Center from April 8-11, 2027.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the public on Tuesday, November 10. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customerand get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Join Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars for a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today's favorites. The adventure begins when the North Star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish.

Pursue your dreams with Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, as she strives to make her wish of opening a restaurant come true. Discover the power of three wishes with Aladdin when he finds a magic lamp in the Cave of Wonders. Reminisce with Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, and Rapunzel as they remind us to never stop wishing and dreaming. Watch as Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon ascends into the air as the strong warrior performs an aerial acro-pole routine.

Escape 'Into the Unknown' with Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, hit the road with Disney and Pixar's Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater as they cruise on the ice to 'Life Is A Highway,' and reconnect with Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex, and Hamm. Travel to the mountains of Colombia where the Madrigal family lives, unlock the magic in the family's casita, and discover why 'We Don't Talk About Bruno.' Set sail with Moana on her canoe into the open ocean, to witness her encourage Te Kā to 'Know Who You Are' and transform into Te Fiti.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming