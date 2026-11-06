Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami to Open 10th Anniversary Season at the Moss Center

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The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami's Fall Performance on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. The first show of the company's 10th anniversary season promises an exhilarating evening of dance that celebrates the collective's artistry, vision and growth.

The Fall Performance includes a mix of audience favorites and striking premieres, showcasing the company's breadth and brilliance while highlighting the artistic journey that has defined its first decade.

The shining jewel of the program is the return of Tara Lee's enchanting 'Under the Olive Tree,' a captivating depiction of what unfolds when gods from the heavens spend time with human beings on earth. The performance will also include Jimmy Orrante's 'Watercolor,' Vicente Nebrada's 'A Handel Celebration' and Christopher Wheeldon's 'Liturgy.'

Founded in 2016 by former Miami City Ballet principal dancers Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami is a professional contemporary ballet company dedicated to reimagining the art form and making it accessible to all. Over the past decade, the company has established itself as a key player in Miami's cultural scene through a full season of performances and community outreach programs that create opportunities for emerging dancers and choreographers.

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami has earned local and national recognition for its innovative repertoire and dynamic artistry, with performances at venues and festivals including The Joyce Theater's Summer Ballet Festival, Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out Summer Dance Festival, The Kennedy Center's Arts Across America live digital series and the International Ballet Festival of Miami.

The Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami Fall Performance is recommended for all ages. Tickets range from $25 to $45; student tickets are $10.

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