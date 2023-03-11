Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DaVinciBands Releases New Song 'Young Bands'

DaVinciBands' upcoming project, "DaVinciBlues," is slated for release later this year.

Mar. 11, 2023  

It is said that art comes in many forms. DaVinciBands illustrates that point with his 2023 debut, "Young Bands." DaVinciBands' artist name is an homage to the great, Leonardo da Vinci, in the sense that DaVinciBands sees himself as more than just a rapper, but as a true artist. "Young Bands" has the bravado and boasting omnipresent in Rap, but also has the hopeful, motivational lyricism prevalent in Hip-Hop; thus, demonstrating DaVinciBands' versatility, and lyrical and artistic prowess.

"Young Bands" is really the story of DaVinciBands. He dives into who he was, who he is, and who he aspires to be. Although the record is his first release following his hiatus, it serves as an omen for a productive, successful year. DaVinciBands states, "I dropped one single last year following my EP because I allowed my depression and mental health to get the best of me, and I promised myself that once I start again, I'm not stopping anymore."

DaVinciBands' unique flow and unrivaled wordplay make his music standout from the crowd. DaVinciBands is truly money in "Young Bands." The catchy hook and vulnerable yet hard-hitting lyrics coupled with the upbeat, piano-laced instrumental, which was produced by Bradley Moon, gives "Young Bands" much replay value. Therefore, it seems fitting that "Young Bands" serves as the lead single for DaVinciBands' upcoming project, "DaVinciBlues," which is slated for release later this year.

Stream: https://open.spotify.com/track/1yMCJdolcQS76RAo7gX2WC

Follow: @bandsfrmthel



