Club Passim To Host Zumix Mini-Fest, February 26

Club Passim will host a special fundraiser for ZUMIX, the Boston based non-profit youth development program dedicated to building community through music and the arts on Saturday, February 26 at 7:00 PM. The Zumix Mini-Fest will include performances by ZUMIX alum Nayely and teaching artist Ava Dudani, along with Berklee College of Music artists Andy Wazz and The No-Names, and Jiro Dueñez. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org.

Going under the stage name Nayely, Jessica Barco Guerra is a vocalist, student and songwriter from the Boston area and has embraced the ZUMIX community having been a student, co-facilitator and a part of ZUMIX's youth band, Oceanz. A student in Berklee City Music, Nayely hopes to continue expressing herself through writing and helping others smile through the music she shares. Her very first single "Infinity", was released last year and she is excited to continue developing her artistry.

Ava Dudani, a teaching artist at ZUMIX, is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, educator, and community organizer. Originally from the Allston-Brighton neighborhood of Boston, Ava is dedicated to the growth of art spaces in the city of Boston as opportunities for community building. She is a graduate of Berklee College of Music and she is continuing to share her music locally in and around Boston.

Nayely and Avawill be joined on the lineup by Berklee College of Music acts including Andy Wazz and The No-Names, a high energy funky group playing an original brand of rockin' funk/R&B proven to make audiences dance and Jiro Dueñez, a Boston-based songwriter from San Diego, California. Jiro's roots stem from old folk and country tunes his father would play him as a kid. Through the years, Jiro's style has developed into an introspective & personal work that is constantly growing. Jiro released an EP, titled 'A Little Blue' which debuted his efforts as a self-produced songwriter.

Zumix works to empower young people to build successful futures for themselves, transforming lives and the community through music, technology, and creative employment. Zumix works with 1,000 young people ages 7-18 each year. Free and low-cost programs are offered out-of-school in instrumental music, songwriting, performance, radio, audio engineering, and audio and video storytelling.

Club Passim will Host the Zumix Mini-Fest Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 7:00PM. Tickets are $20 ($10 for members) and can be purchased at Passim.org. The show will be streamed on Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/streams.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show. Guests are required to have a booster if their last vaccination was more than 6-months ago.