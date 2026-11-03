Carbonell Awards Sets Livestream Lounge Tickets for 49th Annual Ceremony at FAU

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Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, has announced that tickets are now available for the Livestream Lounge to view the 49th annual awards ceremony that will be held on Monday, November 16 at 7:30 pm, at the University Theatre on the Boca Raton Campus of Florida Atlantic University.

Hosted by Morning Lounge co-hosts Jill & Rich Switzer, the Carbonell Livestream Lounge will be in the overflow room PA101, one floor below FAU's University Theatre and adjacent to where the ceremony After-Party will be held.

Tickets for the LiveStream Lounge and After-Party are $35 and can be purchased by calling the FAU Box Office at 561.297.6124 or online.

There are still a few remaining tickets for the ceremony itself and After-Party at $45 and can be purchased by calling the FAU Box Office at 561.297.6124 or online.

At this year's Carbonell Ceremony awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories, along with nine Special Awards including the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts and the new Christine Dolen Award for Outstanding Debut.

The team producing, writing, and directing this year's Carbonell Awards Ceremony are Executive Producer Andrew Kato, Producer Eloisa Ferrer, and Associate Producer & Music Director Caryl Fantel.

In addition, this year's combined Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships / Hap Erstein Memorial Scholarships will be presented ($3,000 each) to talented high school graduates: Sofia Bornia (Palm Beach County), Avery Garfinkel (Broward County), and Matthew Aidan Sanchez (Miami-Dade County).

About The Carbonell Awards

The Carbonell Awards fosters the artistic growth of professional theater in South Florida by celebrating the diversity of our theater artists, providing educational scholarships, and building audience appreciation and civic pride by highlighting achievements of our theater community. More than 30 professional theater companies in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties participate in the awards process every year. The Carbonell Awards also celebrate the accomplishments of local artistic leaders by presenting up to seven select Special Awards.

Along with New York's Drama Desk and Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Awards, the Carbonell Awards are among the nation's senior regional arts awards and predate others, including Washington, D.C.'s Helen Hayes Awards. The Carbonell Awards are named after Manuel Carbonell, an internationally renowned sculptor, who designed the original solid bronze and marble award in 1976, the signature trophy that is given annually to Carbonell Award winners. Over nearly 50 years, the Carbonell family has donated more than $250,000 in awards.



Photo Credit: Premier Photo/Jacek Gancarz)

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