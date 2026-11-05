Carbonell Awards Release Additional Tickets for 49th Annual Ceremony

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

After today's release of “tickets on hold” for the 49th annual Carbonell Awards, a chunk of prime seats are now available for purchase for the combined ceremony and after-party. The glittery, entertainment-packed event is scheduled for Monday, November 16 at 7:30 pm, at the University Theatre on the Boca Raton Campus of Florida Atlantic University.

More than 500 local actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, back-stage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to South Florida's version of Broadway's Tony Awards.

At this year's Carbonell Ceremony awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories, along with nine Special Awards including the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.

The tickets are $45 each and can be purchased ASAP by calling the FAU Box Office at 561.297.6124 or online at: https://fauevents.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=6892.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming