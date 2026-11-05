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Carbonell Awards Release Additional Tickets for 49th Annual Ceremony

The ceremony will present awards across 20 competitive categories and nine Special Awards, including the George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.

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Carbonell Awards Release Additional Tickets for 49th Annual Ceremony

After today's release of “tickets on hold” for the 49th annual Carbonell Awards, a chunk of prime seats are now available for purchase for the combined ceremony and after-party. The glittery, entertainment-packed event is scheduled for Monday, November 16 at 7:30 pm, at the University Theatre on the Boca Raton Campus of Florida Atlantic University.

More than 500 local actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, back-stage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to South Florida's version of Broadway's Tony Awards.

At this year's Carbonell Ceremony awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories, along with nine Special Awards including the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.

The tickets are $45 each and can be purchased ASAP by calling the FAU Box Office at 561.297.6124 or online at: https://fauevents.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=6892.

 

 

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