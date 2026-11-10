CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY to Run at Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale This Holiday Season

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This holiday season, Slow Burn Theatre Company will present Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, running December 12–27, 2026, in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Only five lucky Golden Ticket winners earn the chance to enter Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory. Among them is young Charlie Bucket, who joins his Grandpa Joe on an extraordinary adventure through chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels, the spectacular Great Glass Elevator and Wonka's curious army of Oompa-Loompas. With surprises around every corner, who will win a lifetime supply of chocolate?

Based on Roald Dahl's beloved novel, the musical features a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. The score also includes songs from the 1971 film by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, including “The Candy Man,” “I've Got a Golden Ticket,” “Oompa Loompa Song” and “Pure Imagination.” The production is directed by Slow Burn Theatre Company Co-Founder and Artistic Director Patrick Fitzwater.

“Roald Dahl understood that the best stories are a little mischievous, a little unexpected and completely impossible to forget,” says Fitzwater. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is all that and more. We're excited to bring its wonderfully eccentric characters and fantastical world to the stage, where the only limit is how far your imagination can take you.”

The production features Harrison Drake* as Willy Wonka, Josh Cohen and Vallan Sikes who will alternate the role of Charlie Bucket, Thomas Hallett as Grandpa Joe, Monet Sabel* as Mrs. Bucket, Logan Clinger as Augustus Gloop, Natasha Ricketts as Mrs. Gloop, Michael Hunsaker* as Mr. Salt, Ashley Valent as Veruca Salt, Jerel Brown as Mr. Beauregarde, Mikayla Queeley as Violet Beauregarde, Mallory Newborough* as Mrs. Teavee, and Andreas Wyder* as Mike Teavee. The ensemble includes John Cavaseno, Daniella Coby, Jonathan Eisele*, Erica Kaylee Gouldthorpe, Matthew Hernandez, Matthew Korinko*, Corinne Holland, Amanda Lopez, Anthony Lobo, Taylor Hilt Mitchell*, Colleen Pagano, Jack Rodman and Jessi Ryan. Eisele also serves as Dance Captain.

The creative team includes Fitzwater as director, Cat Pagano as choreographer, Gio Tio as music director, Nate Bertone as scenic designer, Rick Peña as Costume Designer, Eric Norbury as lighting designer, Timothy Dickey as technical director, Amy Rauchwager* as production stage manager and Jolie Rubinchik* as assistant stage manager. Sets and Props provided by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center; Original Scenic Design by Nate Bertone.

December 12 – Sensory-Inclusive Performance

Designed to offer a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with other developmental disabilities or sensitivity issues, this sensory-inclusive performance features slight adjustments to the production including reduced sound levels, no flashing or strobe lights, and minimal special effects. An area adjacent to the theater is designated as a sensory quiet room with a trained behavioral therapist to provide audience support. The Broward Center's sensory-inclusive programming is supported by The Batchelor Foundation, BBX Capital Foundation, The Gore Family Memorial Foundation Trust, Nicklaus Children's Health System and The Taft Foundation, with in-kind support from UM-NSU CARD.

December 15 – Smart Stage Matinee

Part of the Nicklaus Children's Health System Smart Stage Matinee Series, offering school-day educational performances produced by professional companies for students. Open to public, private, charter and parochial schools as well as homeschool networks, Smart Stage performances are curriculum-driven and aligned with Florida B.E.S.T. Standards, reinforcing classroom lessons while sparking creativity to help students make learning gains. Curriculum Connections study guides are also available to help educators prepare for the performance and extend learning in the classroom.

December 16 – Student Enrichment Through the Arts (SEAS)

Through the Broward Center's partnership with Broward County Public Schools, students in grades 4–8 will attend a free performance of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as part of the 2026/2027 SEAS season. Curriculum connections and study guides are available to extend the experience into the classroom, exploring themes from the production while supporting Florida educational standards.

December 19 and 26 – Elder Arts Program

Slow Burn Theatre Company will welcome seniors participating in the Broward Center's Elder Arts program to special performances of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at 1 p.m. on both dates. The Elder Arts program is sponsored by the Jim Moran Foundation and the Community Foundation of Broward.

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