Broadway and Celebrity Photojournalist Walter McBride Will Showcase DIVA COLLECTION at Rebel Wine Bar

The collection will be presented through January 31, 2023.

Jan. 11, 2023  
Walter McBride, a longtime (and recently retired) photographer of BroadwayWorld, has just announced plans for what is sure to be an epic night at Rebel Wine Bar. The venue will host 'DIVA COLLECTION,' - a debut solo photo exhibit of music super stars. Selected from four decades of work as a Broadway and Celebrity photojournalist, McBride will showcase a collection of his photographs at Rebel Wine Bar (3520 NE 12th Ave.) in Oakland Park, Fl., this January; kicking off with an opening night reception, open to the public, being held on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 6PM to 9PM.

The BroadwayWorld team wishes Walter a wonderful opening evening!

'DIVA COLLECTION,' will feature images of Barbra Streisand, Donna Summer, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Cher and more. The exhibition is part of Arts United and is being presented through January 31, 2023. The exhibition is open to the public, and all images by Walter McBride are available for purchase.

"Having recently moved to Wilton Manors, following a forty-plus years long career in New York City, I am excited to share my archive of Broadway and celebrity photography with a new audience, and my new South Florida neighbors, as I embark on my 3rd act," says McBride.

Walter McBride, began his celebrity photojournalism career in 1979. An early fascination with celebrities; meeting them, photographing them, and collecting autographs became his hobby. Those early years eventually became a professional career, with a photograph of Lucille Ball being sold to the New York Post in 1982.

The past 15 years of Walter's career was dedicated to documenting Broadway. Photographing Rehearsals, Meet & Greets and Opening Nights which included backstage moments, theatre arrivals, red carpets, curtain calls and after parties. All of which were photo coverage columns on BroadwayWorld. In November 2012, he was honored with the Actors' Equity Association Gypsy Spirit Award. Walter retired his 40+ year career in 2020, and moved to Wilton Manors, where he is a proud member of Arts United. Walter's archive is syndicated worldwide by Getty Images.

Rebel Wine Bar, located in Oakland Park, just north of Wilton Manors, takes pride in providing personable service and approachable wines. Whether you're looking for a place to bring a date, enjoy a ladies night, or simply catch up with a few friends, we've got you covered with our experienced and friendly staff. Rebel Wine Bar is a supportive space for arts and culture, frequently hosting art galleries in collaboration with non-profit Arts United to feature different arts and music events.

Arts United, is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is to use the arts to present a positive message about the LGBTQ community and provide opportunities for artists to contribute fully and openly to the cultural, social, and economic success of South Florida. We produce programs and events that feature our member artists and to promote the development of culturally diverse arts. We collaborate with other organizations in South Florida to maximize cultural opportunities for our members and offerings for the general public.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



