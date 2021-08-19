Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Invites Public To Two Traveling Exhibitions Now On Display

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, today invited the public to two traveling exhibitions now on display.

"These colorful and informative traveling exhibitions are perfect for anyone interested in the history of Boca Raton, and the fascinating and fearless men and women behind its development and growth," says Csar.

Life's a Beach

Now through Sept. 7

Sugar Sand Park

Much of Boca Raton's identity lies in its beautiful beaches: from the row of condominiums lining the coast south of Boca Raton Inlet to the city's beachfront parks north of Palmetto Park Road. Life's a Beach explores the history of our coast-from the middens of the first pre-Columbian settlers to the glamour of the Cabana Club, from the fight against German U Boats to the fight against (and for) beachfront development. Sugar Sand Park is located at 300 S. Military Trail in Boca Raton, open daily 8 am to 10 pm.

Over Boca Raton

Now through Sept. 30

Lynn University

This stunning exhibition will feature "Then" and "Now" aerial shots of Boca Raton. "Then" aerial photos are from the collection of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum; the "Now" photos are provided by photographers Courtenay Gilbert and Peter Lorber. Lynn University is located at 3601 N. Military Trail in Boca Raton.

Coming Soon

HERstory

October 1-30

Boca Raton Community Center

Boca Raton's first women pioneers were the wives and daughters of men who came to farm the rich soil of South Florida at the turn of the twentieth century. They battled numerous flying and crawling insects, constant heat and humidity, and the occasional tropical storm. Many were from northern middle class families, accustomed to such amenities as electricity, indoor plumbing, markets and department stores. The Boca Raton Community Center is located at 159 Crawford Blvd. in Boca Raton, open Monday through Friday 9 am to 8 pm, Saturday 9 am to 4 pm, and closed Sunday.

The mission and the purpose of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community, particularly through its ongoing project, History Alive! Although closed in recent months due to the COVID pandemic, BRHS has used this time to completely reimagine and renovate the museum, which will officially re-open later this year and will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022.

Appealing to local historians, tourists and residents, the museum's Fire Bay Gift Shop will, when it reopens, feature unique and educational gifts for all ages, including crafts by local artisans, historic photographs, unusual Boca-based gifts and souvenirs, books by local authors, and The History of Boca Raton DVD-as well as the annual holiday ornaments.

BRHS is located in Historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.