BORROWED Makes World Premiere at Miami Ironside

Borrowed tells the story of two strangers who meet for a brief encounter but get more out of their "borrowed" time together than either could have imagined. Written by Broadway producer Jim Kierstead (Kinky Boots, The Inheritance) Borrowed is set to run June 23 - July 17 at Miami Ironside's The House of Games (7610 NE 4th Ct., Miami, FL). TIckets priced at $50 can be purchased online at www.borrowedtheplay.com. Borrowed is a 90-minute thriller that builds layers of tension as it reaches a surprising and cathartic climax, touching on universal themes of fathers and sons, love, loss and, ultimately, forgiveness. Directed by Melissa Almaguer and assistant directed by Natalie Cabo, Borrowed features Ernesto Reyes (Luz, Days of Our Lives) and Caleb Scott (7 Deadly Sins, The Cubans).