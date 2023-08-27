Aventura Arts & Cultural Center to Present 2024 Broadway Concert Series Featuring Leavel, Errico, and Kuhn

The City of Aventura has announced the 2024 Aventura Broadway Concert Series: The Stars of Broadway which will present Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and Tony nominee Melissa Errico in intimate concerts at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. VIP tickets are available to each concert which include a special meet and greet/photo opportunity with the artists.

The series begins on a high note with Beth Leavel on Sunday, January 21 at 7 p.m. In addition to receiving Broadway's top award for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone, Leavel received Tony nominations for her roles in The Prom and Baby, It's You. She originated the roles of June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War and Tess in Crazy For You before recently starring as Miranda Priestly in the Broadway-bound new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada featuring music by Sir Elton John. Other Broadway credits include Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein and 42nd Street. Leavel has dazzled and delighted sold-out audiences with her cabaret act, which she has taken from 54 Below in New York City to venues across the United States.

Multiple Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award nominee Judy Kuhn comes to Aventura on Sunday, February 18 at 7 p.m. In addition to her Broadway triumphs in Fun Home, Chess and Les Misérables, Kuhn sang the title role in Disney's Pocahontas and saw her rendition of "Colors of the Wind" win the Academy Award for "Best Original Song." She has appeared on concert stages around the world including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall. She has garnered more fans through her four solo albums: Just in Time: Judy Kuhn Sings Jule Styne; Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel; All This Happiness; and Serious Playground: The Songs of Laura Nyro.

The series culminates with Broadway, TV and film star Melissa Errico on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. As a musical theater actress, she as appeared on Broadway in: My Fair Lady, for which her performance as Eliza Doolittle was called “beguiling” by The New York Times; Anna Karenina; High Society as Tracy Lord; Amour, for which she received a Tony-nomination; Dracula; White Christmas in the Rosemary Clooney role of Betty; and Les Misérables as Cosette. Errico has maintained a constant TV presence throughout her career, starring in Darren Star's Central Park West and, most recently, playing recurring roles on Showtime's Billions and Cinemax's The Knick. She appeared in featured films such as Frequency with Dennis Quaid, Life or Something Like It as Angelina Jolie's best friend, and Loverboy directed by Kevin Bacon.

The series is not offered by subscription. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at the link below, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.