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Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida returns to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center for its kick-off Nutcracker Gala on Thursday December 10, at 7:30 PM. They spend the weekend of December 11-13 in Aventura before the company returns to the Parker Playhouse from December 18-20. VIP seating is available for purchase. Tickets are on sale now.

Artistic Director Vladimir Issaev choreographs this iteration of what is possibly the most famous ballet, making Arts Ballet's production unlike any other. Set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, this ballet follows Clara on her journey into a Christmas dreamland. This longstanding holiday tradition is enhanced by costumes by the late Jorge Gallado and the ateliers of the Mariinsky Theater.

Company dancers Remina Tanaka, Yoichi Habaguchi, Ataru Matsuya, Kanon Tanaka, Sakura Ono and Mayu Kanazawa star in this production that features a rotating cast so every show is unique. Also featured in the cast are select student dancers from the Vladimir Issaev School of Classical Ballet.

The celebration starts on Thursday December 10 at 7:30 PM at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. The company continues its run there with shows at 7 PM on Friday December 11 and Saturday December 12, and on Sunday December 13 at 5 PM. Also on Sunday December 13 at 11 AM is the annual Arts Ballet Sensory Inclusive Nutcracker. This abridged performance provides a sensory-friendly experience for guests with particular sensibilities.

The following week, Arts Ballet returns to the iconic Parker Playhouse as the only Nutcracker in Broward County from a local, non-touring, professional company. They perform on Friday December 18 and Saturday December 19 at 7 PM, and a matinee show on Sunday December 20 at 3 PM. The company will also put on two performances as part of Broward County's Smart Stage Matinee Series at 10:30 AM on Wednesday December 16 and Thursday December 17 at the Parker Playhouse.

For more info visit www.artsballettheatre.org.

ABOUT ARTS BALLET THEATRE OF FLORIDA

Founded and led by the internationally acclaimed Vladimir Issaev, Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida is dedicated to presenting high-caliber performances of classical and neoclassical ballet, while fostering the next generation of dancers. The company continues to enrich South Florida's cultural landscape with innovative productions, international collaborations, and world-class artistry.

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida relies on the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

**Funding for Arts Ballet's Nutcracker at the Lillian S. Wells Hall at the Parker Playhouse is provided in part by the Broward County Board of Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council.

The race is on for the Miami Metro Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 29% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 20% 4 42ND STREET Delray Beach Playhouse 4% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Wick Theatre 4% Best Play 1 EXTREMITIES Miami Acting Company 23% 2 MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE True Mirage Theater 18% 3 LITTLE WOMEN BOOK ADAPTATION Lake Worth Playhouse 14% 4 ROMEO AND JULIET SmallStage Theatre Co. 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Treasure Coast Theatre Inc 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake Worth Playhouse 23% 2 True Mirage Theater 21% 3 Seminole Theatre 14% 4 Miami Acting Company 8% 5 Delray Beach Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucy Grau - IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 15% 2 Emma Van Assche - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 13% 3 Camila Pena Colina - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 7% 4 Sydney Emerson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE BARCLAY Performing Arts 7% 5 Giuseppe Fusca - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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