"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Arts Ballet Theatre Of Florida To Present THE NUTCRACKER This December
The holiday ballet kicks off with a December 10 gala in Aventura before performances at Parker Playhouse.
Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida returns to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center for its kick-off Nutcracker Gala on Thursday December 10, at 7:30 PM. They spend the weekend of December 11-13 in Aventura before the company returns to the Parker Playhouse from December 18-20. VIP seating is available for purchase. Tickets are on sale now.
Artistic Director Vladimir Issaev choreographs this iteration of what is possibly the most famous ballet, making Arts Ballet's production unlike any other. Set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, this ballet follows Clara on her journey into a Christmas dreamland. This longstanding holiday tradition is enhanced by costumes by the late Jorge Gallado and the ateliers of the Mariinsky Theater.
Company dancers Remina Tanaka, Yoichi Habaguchi, Ataru Matsuya, Kanon Tanaka, Sakura Ono and Mayu Kanazawa star in this production that features a rotating cast so every show is unique. Also featured in the cast are select student dancers from the Vladimir Issaev School of Classical Ballet.
The celebration starts on Thursday December 10 at 7:30 PM at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. The company continues its run there with shows at 7 PM on Friday December 11 and Saturday December 12, and on Sunday December 13 at 5 PM. Also on Sunday December 13 at 11 AM is the annual Arts Ballet Sensory Inclusive Nutcracker. This abridged performance provides a sensory-friendly experience for guests with particular sensibilities.
The following week, Arts Ballet returns to the iconic Parker Playhouse as the only Nutcracker in Broward County from a local, non-touring, professional company. They perform on Friday December 18 and Saturday December 19 at 7 PM, and a matinee show on Sunday December 20 at 3 PM. The company will also put on two performances as part of Broward County's Smart Stage Matinee Series at 10:30 AM on Wednesday December 16 and Thursday December 17 at the Parker Playhouse.
For more info visit www.artsballettheatre.org.
ABOUT ARTS BALLET THEATRE OF FLORIDA
Founded and led by the internationally acclaimed Vladimir Issaev, Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida is dedicated to presenting high-caliber performances of classical and neoclassical ballet, while fostering the next generation of dancers. The company continues to enrich South Florida's cultural landscape with innovative productions, international collaborations, and world-class artistry.
Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida relies on the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.
**Funding for Arts Ballet's Nutcracker at the Lillian S. Wells Hall at the Parker Playhouse is provided in part by the Broward County Board of Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council.
Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode