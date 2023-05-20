Area Stage Company to Present MISCAST CABARET This Month

The show will be presented on May 27th at 7:30 by Stage III Conservatory students, who devised this project themselves.

Don't miss the chance to hear some of your favorite Broadway show tunes like you've never heard them before at the Area Stage Company's first ever Miscast Cabaret! The show will be presented on May 27th at 7:30 by our Stage III Conservatory students, who devised this project themselves. The central concept of the event is that performers will choose songs based on the idea of giving themselves a chance to "play" parts in which they are unlikely to be traditionally cast.

Though rehearsals will be guided by our instructors, they will also be the directors and writers as well as the stars of this unique performance. This show will take place in ASC's Black Box Theatre on Sunset Drive in our brand new lobby space, which will allow audience members to enjoy a fun and casual lounge-like atmosphere. The students set to participate include Isabella Arza, Kristin Arza, Ava Bean, Nicole Becker, Carlos Bravo, Giulia Cabello, Penelope Cartaya, Matthew Gory, Colton Mopsick, Emma Van Assche, and Celeste Zwingel.

All proceeds from the evening will go towards Area Stage company's Inclusion Theatre Project's "New York Dream", a fundraiser led by Andrea Malpica that will give our actors with unique abilities the chance to fly to New York City to further nurture their artistic growth.

General admission tickets are on sale now here, and are available for $10 each, and can also be accessed through our website, Click Here.

PERFORMANCE ADDRESS:

Area Stage Company
5701 Sunset Drive, Suite 286
Miami, FL 33143

ABOUT AREA STAGE COMPANY (ASC)

Area Stage Company is a non-profit, professional theatre company founded in 1989 on
principles of artistic innovation, education and inclusion. Throughout our 34 year history, we have striven to bring extraordinary theatrical experiences to members of the Miami-Dade community, and have consequently become one of South Florida's most influential arts organizations. In addition to our acclaimed mainstage productions, ASC houses a
world-class Conservatory program, which provides professional level theatre training to
hundreds of young aspiring artists each year, as well as to the Inclusion Theatre Project, which provides a similar opportunity to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Recently, ASC has been named 2022's "Best Theater Company" by the Miami New Times, our sixth time earning the title, as well as received four Carbonell and two Silver Palm awards for their recent production of Beauty And The Beast.




