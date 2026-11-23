"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Arca Images to Celebrate 25 Years of Miami Hispanic Theater at December Gala Fundraiser
The evening will include performances, music and a tribute concert featuring the music of Benny Moré.
On Sunday, December 6, Arca Images theater company will bring people and their stories together for a gala fundraiser at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center, beginning at 5:00 pm.
Founded by actress, producer and cultural leader Alexa Kuve, Arca Images has helped shape Miami's Latino, Spanish-language and multicultural performing arts scene through plays, concerts and community projects. The anniversary evening will revisit that history through performances, personal recollections and musical selections from productions across the company's 25 years.
Actors, directors, playwrights, musicians and longtime collaborators will join friends and audiences to recall defining moments in Arca's history. The program will feature songs associated with the company's productions and concerts, culminating in a special tribute concert featuring the music of Cuban legend Benny Moré, selections by other artists and holiday favorites.
How to Purchase Tickets
Tickets are $150 for Platinum seating at front tables, $120 for Gold seating at middle tables, and $95 for Silver general seating. All tickets include the artistic program, concert, drinks and tapas. The gala takes place Sunday, December 6, at 5:00 pm at Westchester Cultural Arts Center, 7930 S.W. 40th St., Miami. For tickets and details, visit www.arcaimages.org, call (305) 342-9312 or email arcaimages@gmail.com. The theater is fully wheelchair accessible, with adjacent free on-site surface parking available. To request materials in accessible format, or any disability accommodation, visit www.arcaimages.org or contact Arca by email at arcaimages@gmail.com.
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