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On Sunday, December 6, Arca Images theater company will bring people and their stories together for a gala fundraiser at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center, beginning at 5:00 pm.

Founded by actress, producer and cultural leader Alexa Kuve, Arca Images has helped shape Miami's Latino, Spanish-language and multicultural performing arts scene through plays, concerts and community projects. The anniversary evening will revisit that history through performances, personal recollections and musical selections from productions across the company's 25 years.

Actors, directors, playwrights, musicians and longtime collaborators will join friends and audiences to recall defining moments in Arca's history. The program will feature songs associated with the company's productions and concerts, culminating in a special tribute concert featuring the music of Cuban legend Benny Moré, selections by other artists and holiday favorites.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets are $150 for Platinum seating at front tables, $120 for Gold seating at middle tables, and $95 for Silver general seating. All tickets include the artistic program, concert, drinks and tapas. The gala takes place Sunday, December 6, at 5:00 pm at Westchester Cultural Arts Center, 7930 S.W. 40th St., Miami. For tickets and details, visit www.arcaimages.org, call (305) 342-9312 or email arcaimages@gmail.com. The theater is fully wheelchair accessible, with adjacent free on-site surface parking available. To request materials in accessible format, or any disability accommodation, visit www.arcaimages.org or contact Arca by email at arcaimages@gmail.com.

The race is on for the Miami Metro Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 29% 2 IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 24% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 20% 4 42ND STREET Delray Beach Playhouse 4% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Wick Theatre 4% Best Play 1 EXTREMITIES Miami Acting Company 23% 2 MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE True Mirage Theater 17% 3 LITTLE WOMEN BOOK ADAPTATION Lake Worth Playhouse 13% 4 ROMEO AND JULIET SmallStage Theatre Co. 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Treasure Coast Theatre Inc 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lake Worth Playhouse 23% 2 True Mirage Theater 21% 3 Seminole Theatre 14% 4 Miami Acting Company 8% 5 Wick Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucy Grau - IN THE HEIGHTS Seminole Theatre 15% 2 Emma Van Assche - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL True Mirage Theater 13% 3 Camila Pena Colina - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 7% 4 Sydney Emerson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE BARCLAY Performing Arts 7% 5 Giuseppe Fusca - IN THE HEIGHTS Lake Worth Playhouse 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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