Fundación Kahlo to Open Submissions FOR INAUGURAL KAHLO ART PRIZE for Emerging Mexican Artists

NEW! Mexico Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Mexico & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fundación Kahlo officially announced today that submissions for the inaugural Kahlo Art Prize, an international biennial award created to celebrate and elevate the work of emerging contemporary Mexican artists, will open this Sunday, November 15.

Entries for the inaugural prize, which will include a $50,000 USD financial stipend, as well as opportunities for the recipient’s work to be exhibited in New York and at Museo Casa Kahlo, the recently opened museum in Coyoacán, Mexico City, can be submitted via the Fundación website at https://www.fundacionkahlo.org/kahlo-art-prize. Phillips Auction House is proud to be a sponsor.

The first recipient of the Kahlo Art Prize will be named on July 6, 2027, in Coyoacan on the site of Museo Casa Kahlo. The Art Prize jury will be led by Magalí Arriola, the former director of Museo Tamayo in Mexico City, Magnolia De la Garza, Director of the Isabel and Agustin Coppel Collection, and Christine Miele, Sales Director at Phillips Auction House.

Submissions for the prize will be accepted from November 15, 2026 until February 15, 2027, and must be submitted according to the guidelines provided on the Kahlo Art Prize website. The Kahlo Art Prize will celebrate an eligible artist who is a Mexican national, with the inaugural prize focused on two-dimensional artwork only.

Fundación Kahlo was established by the Kahlo family to preserve Frida Kahlo’s legacy, with particular focus on Mexican arts, culture, community enrichment, and philanthropy. The family values creativity, authenticity, resilience, inclusivity, community, and global awareness. Since its creation in May 2025, the Fundación has worked to support those values by actively engaging with supporters of the arts in Mexico, the United States, and around the world in its philanthropic endeavors. For inquiries regarding Fundación Kahlo, please contact sam@kahlofoundation.org.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming