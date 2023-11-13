Tennessee Williams' THE MAGIC TOWER Comes to Rhodes Theatre Guild

Rhodes Theatre Guild returns to the McCoy Theatre this fall with "The Magic Tower", a brand-new take on a classic one-act. Performances run November 17th-19th, 2023.

Young couple Jim and Linda imagine their “magic tower” away from the world, but one day Jim is away for too long leaving Linda, and the vision, to fall apart.

Changing the time period from its original 30’s setting into a vibrant view of 90s grunge culture, this production breathes new life into a Williams’ script, featuring a directorial debut for Rhodes sophomore Kevin Lechner! With him works a tireless crew: Assistant Director Elliot Robinson (‘27), Ostrander winners Melissa Andrews and Julia Hinson on lighting design and directorial mentoring, respectively, along with a cast of brightly talented Rhodes students.

Mr. and Mrs. James Oliver Flynn live together in the attic of the acid-witted Mrs. O’ Fallon’s city home. Together, they imagine a world just for them: a magic tower surrounded by forests and lakes. However, when Jim leaves Linda alone to share his artwork with the “Christopher Columbus of modern art”, Linda begins to notice the leaking roof and lack of rent payments. When a surprise pair from her past come bursting through her door, Linda begins to doubt the fortitude of the shared vision. Out are the Trans-Atlantic accents of the original setting in Lechner’s new spin, replacing it with a darker aesthetic that lifts the shade into how the rise of marijuana affected the impressionable rockstars of the generation. As the clouds around Linda clear, her world falls apart while she wrestles with codependent domestic life with Jim or the tumultuous life that she only recently escaped. Driven by manipulation and questionable power dynamics, this rarely-hits-the-stage show is not to be missed.

RTG’s avant-garde take on this resurrected script hits the stage November 17th! RTG hopes you get the chance to see it! Following their very successful 7th Season, RTG is working tirelessly to keep the lights of the McCoy theatre shining brightly for a long time. Thank you for continuing to support live theatre on Rhodes College’s campus!