Tennessee Williams' THE MAGIC TOWER Comes to Rhodes Theatre Guild

Performances run November 17th-19th, 2023.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: SILENT SKY at Theatre Memphis Photo 3 Review: SILENT SKY at Theatre Memphis
Taylor Bickett Unveils Debut EP 'GROWN UP AND LONELY' Photo 4 Taylor Bickett Unveils Debut EP 'GROWN UP AND LONELY'

Tennessee Williams' THE MAGIC TOWER Comes to Rhodes Theatre Guild

Rhodes Theatre Guild returns to the McCoy Theatre this fall with "The Magic Tower", a brand-new take on a classic one-act. Performances run November 17th-19th, 2023.

 Young couple Jim and Linda imagine their “magic tower” away from the world, but one day Jim is away for too long leaving Linda, and the vision, to fall apart. 

Changing the time period from its original 30’s setting into a vibrant view of 90s grunge culture, this production breathes new life into a Williams’ script, featuring a directorial debut for Rhodes sophomore Kevin Lechner! With him works a tireless crew: Assistant Director Elliot Robinson (‘27), Ostrander winners Melissa Andrews and Julia Hinson on lighting design and directorial mentoring, respectively, along with a cast of brightly talented Rhodes students.

Mr. and Mrs. James Oliver Flynn live together in the attic of the acid-witted Mrs. O’ Fallon’s city home. Together, they imagine a world just for them: a magic tower surrounded by forests and lakes. However, when Jim leaves Linda alone to share his artwork with the “Christopher Columbus of modern art”, Linda begins to notice the leaking roof and lack of rent payments. When a surprise pair from her past come bursting through her door, Linda begins to doubt the fortitude of the shared vision. Out are the Trans-Atlantic accents of the original setting in Lechner’s new spin, replacing it with a darker aesthetic that lifts the shade into how the rise of marijuana affected the impressionable rockstars of the generation. As the clouds around Linda clear, her world falls apart while she wrestles with codependent domestic life with Jim or the tumultuous life that she only recently escaped. Driven by manipulation and questionable power dynamics, this rarely-hits-the-stage show is not to be missed. 

RTG’s avant-garde take on this resurrected script hits the stage November 17th! RTG hopes you get the chance to see it!  Following their very successful 7th Season, RTG is working tirelessly to keep the lights of the McCoy theatre shining brightly for a long time. Thank you for continuing to support live theatre on Rhodes College’s campus! 




RELATED STORIES - Memphis

1
Review: SILENT SKY at Theatre Memphis Photo
Review: SILENT SKY at Theatre Memphis

What did our critic think of SILENT SKY at Theatre Memphis? Can anything make a person feel more insignificant than to look up to the heavens to try and count the stars? How many are up there? What makes them shine? Just how far away are they anyway? So many questions. Perhaps the only feeling more insignificant than being a man asking these “big” questions, is being a woman told she’s not allowed to even ask them. Henrietta Leavitt was a real woman living in America at the turn of the 20th century who sought to, not only ask, but answer the questions of what is truly “out there,” not only in this universe, but beyond. She is credited with discovering Cepheid variables (a type of star that pulsates radially). Her life as an astronomer at a time when women weren’t encouraged to venture far from home, let alone to the cosmos, is on display currently in SILENT SKY at Theatre Memphis. Under the direction of Ceclia Wingate, Levitt’s world of wonder spins (figuratively and literally) in a lyrical fashion that supersedes the understanding of most mortals while still pulsating amongst the stardust. In a word, it shimmers.

2
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Theatre Memphis Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Theatre Memphis

A Christmas Carol will be back on stage, December 1 - 23, 2023, in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis for its 46th consecutive production of the holiday classic.

3
Tickets Go On Sale This Week For MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Memphis Photo
Tickets Go On Sale This Week For MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Memphis

The Orpheum Theatre Group announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Memphis will go on sale Friday, November 10.

4
Taylor Bickett Unveils Debut EP GROWN UP AND LONELY Photo
Taylor Bickett Unveils Debut EP 'GROWN UP AND LONELY'

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Taylor Bickett has announced her debut EP 'grown up and lonely' now available for streaming.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

Memphis SHOWS
Greater Illinois in Memphis Greater Illinois
Playhouse on the Square (1/12-1/28)
Wicked in Memphis Wicked
Orpheum Theatre (4/03-4/21)
The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala in Memphis The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/20-4/20)
Les Miserables in Memphis Les Miserables
Orpheum Theatre (2/06-2/11)
The Magic Tower in Memphis The Magic Tower
McCoy Theatre (11/17-11/19)
Hamlet in Memphis Hamlet
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/04-4/21)
Schoolhouse Rock, LIVE! in Memphis Schoolhouse Rock, LIVE!
Playhouse on the Square (11/10-12/22)
Who's Holiday! in Memphis Who's Holiday!
Playhouse on the Square (11/24-12/22)
The Wizard of Oz in Memphis The Wizard of Oz
Playhouse on the Square (11/17-12/22)
A Streetcar Named Desire in Memphis A Streetcar Named Desire
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (2/01-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You