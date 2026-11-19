NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) stages its first 1950s holiday musical on the Tabor Stage December 4-20 with A Swingin' Christmas Cabaret, featuring a talented ensemble of vocalists, live piano accompaniment, and a blend of beloved jazzy favorites with carols and hymns dating back hundreds of years.

Co-directed by Stephanie Shine (Love's Labor's Lost) and Dan McCleary (The Taming of the Shrew), A Swingin' Christmas Cabaret is generously sponsored by James R. Humphreys and Pat & Ernest Kelly.

The Tabor Stage is re-configured for this production, adding a floor filled with bistro table-seating surrounded on three sides by raised audience seating. Patrons can choose between the floor and riser levels for seating, and will be able to bring holiday drinks into the theatre.

A Swingin' Christmas Cabaret, written by Bill Morrow and McCleary, plays out as a lively gift of 1950s holiday nostalgia when popular songster Bingo pays her old piano-playing pal Frankie a visit on a snowy Christmas Eve. With a journey through the sounds of Christmases past, this merry twosome celebrates the season through over 20 beloved holiday carols, classic radio hits, and toe-tapping tunes. Audiences will gather around the tinsel-strewn tree for an evening of good-natured fun when the spirited pals partake of a special wassail bowl that whisks them through the ages of Dickens and Shakespeare -- and back again. A Swingin' Christmas Cabaret promises a cool yule filled with laughter, memorable melodies, and some snowy mid-century magic.

The cast includes TSC newcomer and popular Memphis songstress Amy P. Nabors, and returns Jason Eschhofen to the Tabor Stage as the crooning Frankie. Anna Kate Wright makes her TSC debut as the wily, singing maid, Kate. The ensemble includes Austin Atencio, James Cardwell, Ethan Courter, Detalion Dixon, Anna Hefner, Madison Prentiss, and Iz Walsh.

The design team includes Jeremy Allen Fisher (Lighting), Jason Eschhofen (Music Direction), and Allison White (Costumes). The production stage manager is Nico Meisner, and the assistant stage manager is Andrew Christenson.

The cabaret performance runs for approximately one hour without intermission and is ideal for all ages over five years old.

A Swingin' Christmas Cabaret's discounted Preview performance ($22 tickets) is Friday, December 4 at 7:30 pm. Opening night is Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 pm, which includes a complimentary post-show reception with the actors. Subsequent performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and on Sundays at 4:00 pm, through December 20. Friday performances on December 4, 11, and 18 are Free Will Kids' Nights when up to four children 17 years and younger may attend for FREE when accompanied by at least one, full-price-paying Adult Guardian.

BOX OFFICE

Tickets are $44.00 (Students $24.00/Seniors $39.00). The Preview performance on December 4 is $22.00 for all tickets. Friday night performances are Free Will Kids' Nights: up to four children 17 years and younger may attend for free when accompanied by at least one, full-price-paying Adult Guardian, while seats last, and must be purchased either over the phone or in person.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://tnshakespeare.org/swingin-christmas-cabaret/ or by calling the Box Office at (901) 759-0604; open Tuesday-Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, and one hour prior to curtain. TSC is located at 7950 Trinity Road, Memphis, TN 38018-6297. No refunds/exchanges. The house opens 30 minutes prior to curtain. Credit Card charges require a $2.00 per-ticket fee. Free Tabor Stage parking and covered drop-off at the front door are available at TSC. The cast and schedule are subject to change with notice.

The race is on for the Memphis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Playhouse on the Square 64% 2 SEUSSICAL Circuit Playhouse 27% 3 RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 9% Best Play 1 THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Theatre Memphis 39% 2 PRIMARY TRUST Circuit Playhouse 28% 3 JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Hattiloo Theatre 19% 4 DANGEROUS ENTANGLEMENTS V ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 8% 5 MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Hattiloo Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Theatre Memphis 44% 2 Playhouse on the Square 20% 3 Hattiloo Theatre 13% 4 TheatreWorks@TheSquare 13% 5 ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Mary Helen McCord - LEGALLY BLONDE Theatre Memphis 40% 2 Nathan Mchenry - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Theatre Memphis 25% 3 Adrian Kinnard - DREAMGIRLS Hattiloo Theatre 14% 4 Jordyn Chalmers - MEAN GIRLS Playhouse on the Square 8% 5 Kierra Turner - MEAN GIRLS Playhouse on the Square 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming