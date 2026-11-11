THE NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS to Open at The Circuit Playhouse in Memphis

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Playhouse on the Square will continue its 2026 holiday season with The Night Shift Before Christmas, a one-person comedy by Isaac Gómez, running November 20 through December 20, 2026, at The Circuit Playhouse in Memphis, Tennessee.

The production will star Jaclyn Suffel as Margot, with direction by Playhouse on the Square Resident Company member Daniel Stuart Nelson.

A contemporary take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, The Night Shift Before Christmas follows Margot, an employee at a Texas burger chain who finds herself dealing with difficult customers and long lines during the holiday season.

When the spirit of her late best friend unexpectedly appears with a warning about more supernatural visitors to come, Margot is forced to confront her own Scrooge-like outlook. Through a series of encounters with spirits, she begins to reconsider her life and rediscover the meaning of Christmas.

The comedy combines the familiar structure of Dickens' holiday classic with a modern workplace setting, exploring friendship, personal growth, and the challenges of finding holiday cheer.

Suffel will lead the solo production, with Eliana Mabe serving as understudy.

The creative team includes assistant director Angie Thompson, stage manager Bailee Michaels, Costume Designer Lindsay Schmeling, scenic designer and production manager Philip Hughen, lighting designer Matty Peterson, sound designer Lyz Reiger, and properties designer Iza Bateman.

The production is presented in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and Show Sponsor FedEx.

The Night Shift Before Christmas is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Performance and Ticket Information

The Night Shift Before Christmas will begin performances Friday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m. and continue through Sunday, December 20, 2026.

Performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at The Circuit Playhouse, located at 51 S. Cooper Street in Memphis' Overton Square Performing Arts District.

Ticket prices are as follows:

General admission: $35

Seniors, military personnel, and first responders: $25

Children under 18: $15

A Pay-What-You-Can performance is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, with tickets going on sale November 22.

Tickets are available at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office at 901-726-4656.

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