Submissions Close 10/31 for Nominations for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Time is running out to submit nominations for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards. Don't miss Thursday's October 31st deadline!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Our editors have set the categories, and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Sponsored by:

TodayTix is the home of the best theatre and entertainment on Broadway and beyond. Through the top-rated TodayTix app, theatre fans can get access to thousands of shows in New York, London and cities across the US. With exclusive prices for the hottest shows, Lottery and Rush programs for great value last-minute tickets, and an amazing free-to-join rewards program, TodayTix is THE essential app for all theatre fans.



This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.

Comments