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Looking for holiday fun in Memphis? Get tickets to Twas the Night SHIFT Before Christmas at Playhouse on the Square's Circuit Playhouse.

The Night Shift Before Christmas is a raunchy, off-the-wall one-woman show staged in the Memphian Room at Playhouse on the Square. The space offers a relaxed atmosphere with table seating, so you and your friends can enjoy beverages while you watch the comedy. Audiences can even drink with the performer.

The show is an unconventional adult comedy following Margot, an employee at a Texas burger chain. Between grumpy customers and long lines, Margot is visited by the spirit of her late best friend, who warns her of the spirits to come. Her journey takes her through a parody of Charles Dickens' classic story as she confronts her inner Scrooge and is reminded of the true meaning of Christmas.

Packed with laughs, heart, and a fun twist on a classic tale, The Night Shift Before Christmas is billed as entertainment even the toughest Scrooges will enjoy.

The race is on for the Memphis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 76% 2 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Playhouse on the Square & Opera Memphis 18% 3 SEUSSICAL Circuit Playhouse 6% Best Play 1 THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Theatre Memphis 34% 2 PRIMARY TRUST Circuit Playhouse 28% 3 MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Hattiloo Theatre 16% 4 JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Hattiloo Theatre 15% 5 DANGEROUS ENTANGLEMENTS V ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 New Stage Theatre 64% 2 Playhouse on the Square 15% 3 Theatre Memphis 11% 4 TheatreWorks@TheSquare 4% 5 Hattiloo Theatre 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 John Christopher Adams - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 32% 2 Jamie Shannon Ferguson - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 25% 3 Tyler Bellmon - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 9% 4 Jordyn Chalmers - MEAN GIRLS Playhouse on the Square 9% 5 Mary Helen McCord - LEGALLY BLONDE Theatre Memphis 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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