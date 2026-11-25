Spotlight: Twas the Night SHIFT Before Christmas at Playhouse on the Square
The night Shift Before Christmas serves laughs, drinks, and heartfelt moments at The Circuit Playhouse
Looking for holiday fun in Memphis? Get tickets to Twas the Night SHIFT Before Christmas at Playhouse on the Square's Circuit Playhouse.
The Night Shift Before Christmas is a raunchy, off-the-wall one-woman show staged in the Memphian Room at Playhouse on the Square. The space offers a relaxed atmosphere with table seating, so you and your friends can enjoy beverages while you watch the comedy. Audiences can even drink with the performer.
The show is an unconventional adult comedy following Margot, an employee at a Texas burger chain. Between grumpy customers and long lines, Margot is visited by the spirit of her late best friend, who warns her of the spirits to come. Her journey takes her through a parody of Charles Dickens' classic story as she confronts her inner Scrooge and is reminded of the true meaning of Christmas.
Packed with laughs, heart, and a fun twist on a classic tale, The Night Shift Before Christmas is billed as entertainment even the toughest Scrooges will enjoy.
Twas the Night SHIFT Before Christmas runs at Playhouse on the Square, 66 Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104. See details and get tickets here.
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