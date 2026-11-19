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Step through the wardrobe this holiday season with The Land of Narnia Comes to Memphis, now playing at Playhouse on the Square.

Playhouse on the Square is bringing the magical land of Narnia to The Circuit Playhouse in Memphis for the 2026/27 season. Running November 6 through December 20, the production invites audiences to witness the thrilling adventures of the Pevensie children as they journey through the wardrobe.

Narnia is a dramatization of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, the first novel in C.S. Lewis' series. The story follows the four Pevensie siblings as they are thrust out of everything familiar to them when they discover a magical wardrobe that transports them to Narnia, a world ruled by the Ice Queen. Together, the siblings must navigate this strange land as they encounter talking animals, fairytale creatures, and a curse that must be broken.

At its heart, Narnia tells a story of courage, unselfishness, and wisdom in an enchanting, spellbound world.

The production plays at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104. For more details and tickets, visit The Land of Narnia Comes to Memphis. Playhouse on the Square can also be reached at (901) 726-4656.

The race is on for the Memphis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Playhouse on the Square 64% 2 SEUSSICAL Circuit Playhouse 27% 3 RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 9% Best Play 1 THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Theatre Memphis 39% 2 PRIMARY TRUST Circuit Playhouse 28% 3 JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Hattiloo Theatre 19% 4 DANGEROUS ENTANGLEMENTS V ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 8% 5 MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Hattiloo Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Theatre Memphis 44% 2 Playhouse on the Square 20% 3 Hattiloo Theatre 13% 4 TheatreWorks@TheSquare 13% 5 ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Mary Helen McCord - LEGALLY BLONDE Theatre Memphis 40% 2 Nathan Mchenry - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Theatre Memphis 25% 3 Adrian Kinnard - DREAMGIRLS Hattiloo Theatre 14% 4 Jordyn Chalmers - MEAN GIRLS Playhouse on the Square 8% 5 Kierra Turner - MEAN GIRLS Playhouse on the Square 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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