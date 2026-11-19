"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Special Offer: The Land of Narnia Comes to Memphis at Playhouse on the Square
Narnia the Musical | Playhouse on the Square
Step through the wardrobe this holiday season with The Land of Narnia Comes to Memphis, now playing at Playhouse on the Square.
Playhouse on the Square is bringing the magical land of Narnia to The Circuit Playhouse in Memphis for the 2026/27 season. Running November 6 through December 20, the production invites audiences to witness the thrilling adventures of the Pevensie children as they journey through the wardrobe.
Narnia is a dramatization of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, the first novel in C.S. Lewis' series. The story follows the four Pevensie siblings as they are thrust out of everything familiar to them when they discover a magical wardrobe that transports them to Narnia, a world ruled by the Ice Queen. Together, the siblings must navigate this strange land as they encounter talking animals, fairytale creatures, and a curse that must be broken.
At its heart, Narnia tells a story of courage, unselfishness, and wisdom in an enchanting, spellbound world.
The production plays at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104. For more details and tickets, visit The Land of Narnia Comes to Memphis. Playhouse on the Square can also be reached at (901) 726-4656.
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