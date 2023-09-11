Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/20-4/20)
|The 7th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: The Tempest
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (10/05-10/29)
|A Streetcar Named Desire
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (2/01-2/18)
|THE PROM
Playhouse on the Square (8/18-9/17)
|The Southern Literary Salon Series: The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (5/19-5/19)
|Hamlet
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/04-4/21)
|The Importance of Being Earnest
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (11/30-12/17)
