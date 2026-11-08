Ms. Scroogeworth Returns to Memphis for Season Three Holiday Run at Reformation Memphis

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Vibranium Media Group announced the return of Ms. Scroogeworth: A Christmas Musical for Season Three, December 11–12, 2026, at Reformation Memphis. The family-friendly, gospel-infused, Broadway-style musical brings a distinctly Memphis perspective to Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, following sold-out performances in 2025.

Billed as the world's first Black female-led, written, directed, and produced theatrical musical reimagining of A Christmas Carol, the production was created, written, directed, and produced by award-winning filmmaker and playwright Tymika Chambliss-Williams, with a Black woman portraying the title character. Ms. Scroogeworth made history when it premiered in December 2023 as a full theatrical production. Its first two Memphis performances sold out. Three more sold-out shows followed in 2025, laying the foundation for Memphis' new holiday tradition.

In present-day Memphis, Ms. Ebony Scroogeworth has wealth, influence, and an iron grip on her world, but not an ounce of Christmas spirit. When the mysterious Timeweavers of the Past, Present and Future arrive, this powerful businesswoman must face what money cannot fix and a future she cannot control.

With all original music, gospel harmonies, powerhouse live vocals, dynamic choreography, and a full ensemble, the production reimagines the familiar holiday tale as an energetic musical celebration of family, redemption, and second chances.

'This isn't just an adaptation; it's a reclamation. It's our story told through our rhythm, our faith, and our truth. Memphis deserves that kind of legacy on stage,' said Chambliss-Williams.

Performances: December 11–12, 2026

Friday, December 11 — Family Night (evening)

Saturday, December 12 | 2:00 PM — Church & Community

Saturday, December 12 | 7:00 PM — The Emerald Affair

Event Details

Venue: Reformation Memphis, 3700 Stage James Road, Memphis, TN

Tickets: MsScroogeworth.com | Eventbrite | 901-800-9007

General admission, VIP, and child admission (ages 10 and under) are offered. VIP ticket holders receive access to a pre-show reception.

Free on-site parking is available.

About the Creator & Production Company

Tymika Chambliss-Williams is an award-winning writer, director, filmmaker and playwright and the founder of Vibranium Media Group, the Memphis-based creative production company behind Ms. Scroogeworth: A Christmas Musical.

Website: MsScroogeworth.com

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