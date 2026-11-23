Illusions and Visual Effects Designer Chris Fisher stops by Behind the Awards fresh off the opening of Paranormal Activity to breakdown the magic he’s creating for the show.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Play Memphis's Orpheum Theatre, Tickets On Sale Friday
The limited one-week engagement will run from June 29 through July 4, 2027, as part of the 2026-2027 Orpheum Broadway Season.
Individual tickets for the Memphis premiere of the touring production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will go on sale Friday, November 27 at 10am CT. The six-time Tony Award-winning production will play the Orpheum Theatre for a limited one-week engagement, Tuesday, June 29 through Sunday, July 4, 2027.
Tickets are on sale on Friday through the Orpheum box office (901.525.3000), the Orpheum website and Ticketmaster only.
ABOUT Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.
ABOUT THE SHOW
From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.
J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.
This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.
With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
Podcasts
Trish Lindstrom Talks Harry Potter and the Cursed Child & Her Broadway Debut!
Trish Lindstrom stops by The Roundtable to talk about stepping into the iconic role of Ginny Potter in Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Trish shares what it means to embody such a beloved character, the responsibility of honoring the Potter legacy, and how this epic story continues to resonate with audiences night after night.
Ep407 - Alex Serino: Why Do We Have Books?
Alex Serino didn’t take the “traditional” path to Broadway, but his journey is one fueled by community, heart, and hustle. A proud Boston native, Alex grew up surrounded by music, theater, and an extended family that felt more like a village.
Ep406 - Ayanna Nicole Thomas: Embracing Neurodivergence, One Spell at a Time
Ayanna Nicole Thomas didn’t follow a traditional path to Broadway—but that’s exactly what makes her story so compelling. After growing up between the Bronx and LA, she eventually made her way back to New York to study musical theatre.
Ep405 - Aaron Bartz: The Redemption of Draco (and Dirty Birds at 8AM)
Aaron Bartz brings a grounded, thoughtful energy to the role of Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and in this conversation, he shares just how much life and imagination go into keeping the magic alive night after night.
Ep404 - Sarah Killough: How to Audition Without Touching the Reader
From playing the oboe in northern Minnesota to casting spells as Ginny Potter on Broadway, Sarah Killough's story is anything but ordinary. In this episode, Sarah chats about her early musical roots, growing up surrounded by theater in a creatively rich family, and the pivotal decision to attend Interlochen as a teenager.
Ep403 - Matthew James Thomas: Harry Potter, Spider-Man, and Severance Theories
Matthew James Thomas opens up in this heartfelt conversation about his journey from a rebellious, bullied teen in the English countryside to finding truth and belonging on stage.
Ep402 - Rachel Christopher: When Poetry Meets Platform 9¾
Rachel Christopher brings a poet’s heart and a scholar’s mind to the stage eight times a week as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Ep401 - Erik Christopher Peterson: Magic, (de)Mentors, and the Malfoy Legacy
Theatre and magic collide as Erik Christopher Peterson kicks off a seven-episode Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast takeover on the podcast. In this deep-dive conversation, Erik reflects on growing up with a theatre educator dad, trading in his baseball glove for the stage, and eventually making his Broadway debut as Scorpius Malfoy.
Ep 40 - Christian Coulson - The Outer Eye Part
Christian Coulson is an actor and director - an all around thinker of great thoughts, and one of Bobby's favorite people to talk to.
Ep 426- The Saunders Family Discuss Creating Spectra Theater!
Creators connect on TikTok, friends connect on Facebook, and business professionals connect on LinkedIn. Now, at last, theater people have an online community of their own: www.spectra.theater (not dot.com, but dot.theater).
#90 Reading Is Fundamental with Sarah Killough
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway's next Ginny Potter, Sarah Killough is here! U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, including a tribute to Ken Page and Gavin Creel. Then I am joined by Broadway performer Sarah Killough!
|
Disney's Frozen
Playhouse on the Square (11/13-12/20)
|
Narnia the Musical
The Circuit Playhouse (11/06-12/20)
|
The Night Shift Before Christmas
The Circuit Playhouse (11/20-12/20)
|
Needtobreathe & The National Parks
Sailors Memorial Auditorium (3/12-3/12)
|
Broadway Gala for Children's Literacy: featuring Musical Star Norm Lewis
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/10-4/10)
|
Leanne Morgan
Thompson Boling Arena (12/12-12/12)
|
The Great Gatsby
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (1/29-2/14)
|
A Swingin' Christmas Cabaret
Tabor Stage (12/04-12/20)
|
American Page to American Stage: New, Classical Play Festival
Tabor Stage (3/12-3/20)