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Individual tickets for the Memphis premiere of the touring production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will go on sale Friday, November 27 at 10am CT. The six-time Tony Award-winning production will play the Orpheum Theatre for a limited one-week engagement, Tuesday, June 29 through Sunday, July 4, 2027.

Tickets are on sale on Friday through the Orpheum box office (901.525.3000), the Orpheum website and Ticketmaster only.

ABOUT Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

ABOUT THE SHOW

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

The race is on for the Memphis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 73% 2 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Playhouse on the Square & Opera Memphis 20% 3 SEUSSICAL Circuit Playhouse 7% Best Play 1 THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Theatre Memphis 33% 2 PRIMARY TRUST Circuit Playhouse 28% 3 MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Hattiloo Theatre 16% 4 JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Hattiloo Theatre 15% 5 DANGEROUS ENTANGLEMENTS V ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 New Stage Theatre 62% 2 Playhouse on the Square 15% 3 Theatre Memphis 12% 4 TheatreWorks@TheSquare 5% 5 Hattiloo Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 John Christopher Adams - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 30% 2 Jamie Shannon Ferguson - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 24% 3 Jordyn Chalmers - MEAN GIRLS Playhouse on the Square 10% 4 Tyler Bellmon - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 9% 5 Mary Helen McCord - LEGALLY BLONDE Theatre Memphis 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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