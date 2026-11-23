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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards - Current Standings

Best Dance Production

RAGTIME - New Stage Theatre 78%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Playhouse on the Square & Opera Memphis 22%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Francine Thomas Reynolds - RAGTIME - New Stage Theatre 72%

Whitney Branan - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Playhouse on the Square & Opera Memphis 28%

Best Direction Of A Play

John Maness - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Theatre Memphis 36%

Maya Robinson - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Hattiloo Theatre 32%

Tony Horne - PRIMARY TRUST - Circuit Playhouse 31%

Best Ensemble

RAGTIME - New Stage Theatre 69%

PRIMARY TRUST - Circuit Playhouse 10%

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Theatre Memphis 9%

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Hattiloo Theatre 8%

DANGEROUS ENTANGLEMENTS V - ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 2%

KINFOLKS CONVERSATION - ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 1%

THE FABULOUS MRS RAE - ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annalise Caudle - RAGTIME - New Stage Theatre 91%

OLIVIA JOHNSON - THE FABULOUS MRS RAE - ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 9%

Best Musical

RAGTIME - New Stage Theatre 72%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Playhouse on the Square & Opera Memphis 21%

SEUSSICAL - Circuit Playhouse 7%

Best Performer In A Musical

John Christopher Adams - RAGTIME - New Stage Theatre 28%

Jamie Shannon Ferguson - RAGTIME - New Stage Theatre 25%

Jordyn Chalmers - MEAN GIRLS - Playhouse on the Square 10%

Mary Helen McCord - LEGALLY BLONDE - Theatre Memphis 9%

Tyler Bellmon - RAGTIME - New Stage Theatre 9%

Nathan Mchenry - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre Memphis 8%

Adrian Kinnard - DREAMGIRLS - Hattiloo Theatre 4%

Kierra Turner - MEAN GIRLS - Playhouse on the Square 4%

Keia Johnson - DREAMGIRLS - Hattiloo Theatre 3%

Best Performer In A Play

JS Tate - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Theatre Memphis 27%

Marc Gill - PRIMARY TRUST - Circuit Playhouse 25%

Keia Johnson - PRIMARY TRUST - Circuit Playhouse 17%

Trey Oliver - PRIMARY TRUST - Circuit Playhouse 11%

ANITA HOMES - KINFOLKS CONVERSATION - ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 8%

DESHEL VALLEY - KINFOLKS CONVERSATION - ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 5%

VINCENT HOLMES - THE FABULOUS MRS RAE - ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 5%

RENWICK MALONE - KINFOLKS CONVERSATION - ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 3%

Best Play

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Theatre Memphis 33%

PRIMARY TRUST - Circuit Playhouse 29%

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Hattiloo Theatre 16%

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Hattiloo Theatre 15%

DANGEROUS ENTANGLEMENTS V - ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hillary S. Watkins - RAGTIME - New Stage Theatre 50%

Andrew Fehrenbacher - Father - RAGTIME - New Stage Theatre 31%

Daniel Stewart Nelson - MEAN GIRLS - Playhouse on the Square 20%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Roman Kyle - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Theatre Memphis 27%

Dave Landis - PRIMARY TRUST - Circuit Playhouse 21%

Trey Oliver - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Circuit Playhouse 19%

SHUANTAE BROWN - KINFOLKS CONVERSATION - ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 11%

Charles Ratcliff - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Circuit Playhouse 9%

Kt Cotten - SPEED-THE-PLOW - Realization Theatre 7%

GREGORY JONES - KINFOLKS CONVERSATION - ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 6%

Favorite Local Theatre

New Stage Theatre 60%

Playhouse on the Square 15%

Theatre Memphis 12%

TheatreWorks@TheSquare 5%

Hattiloo Theatre 4%

ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 3%

The race is on for the Memphis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 72% 2 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Playhouse on the Square & Opera Memphis 21% 3 SEUSSICAL Circuit Playhouse 7% Best Play 1 THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Theatre Memphis 33% 2 PRIMARY TRUST Circuit Playhouse 29% 3 MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Hattiloo Theatre 16% 4 JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Hattiloo Theatre 15% 5 DANGEROUS ENTANGLEMENTS V ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 New Stage Theatre 60% 2 Playhouse on the Square 15% 3 Theatre Memphis 12% 4 TheatreWorks@TheSquare 5% 5 Hattiloo Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 John Christopher Adams - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 28% 2 Jamie Shannon Ferguson - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 25% 3 Jordyn Chalmers - MEAN GIRLS Playhouse on the Square 10% 4 Mary Helen McCord - LEGALLY BLONDE Theatre Memphis 9% 5 Tyler Bellmon - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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