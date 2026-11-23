"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Theatre Memphis for 49th Holiday Season
Performances will run December 4 - 23, 2026.
A Christmas Carol will be back on stage, December 4 - 23, 2026, in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis for its 49th consecutive production of the holiday classic. The return of Ebenezer Scrooge and the three Spirits who visit him is an adaptation of the Charles Dickens' novel that follows the journey of the miserly businessman from childhood (through disillusionment and revenge) to redemption. The production is directed by Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley.
Performance times for A Christmas Carol vary. A full performance date listing is below but can also be seen online at https://theatrememphis.org/events/category/performance-schedule/.
Holiday for Heroes
“Holiday for Heroes” are three designated performances to offer veterans, active military, police, firefighters, first responders, and Shelby County area teachers discounted tickets for those performances. These special events will be held on Sunday, December 6 at 3pm and Thursday, December 10 and Wednesday, December 16 at 7pm. All tickets will be $10 per person for valid groups while inventory lasts (limit of four per group at that price. Offer not available online).
Hour-Long Version
An abbreviated “daytime,” hour-long version of A Christmas Carol is being performed Mondays through Fridays, December 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16 ,17, 18, 2026, at 9:30am and 11am each day for school and community groups. This year's production is being directed by daytime ACC veteran performer and new Theatre Memphis Board Member Amy Lindeman. Reservations are required for these performances. Contact showagon@theatrememphis.org for pricing and availability.
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