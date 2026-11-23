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A Christmas Carol will be back on stage, December 4 - 23, 2026, in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis for its 49th consecutive production of the holiday classic. The return of Ebenezer Scrooge and the three Spirits who visit him is an adaptation of the Charles Dickens' novel that follows the journey of the miserly businessman from childhood (through disillusionment and revenge) to redemption. The production is directed by Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley.

Performance times for A Christmas Carol vary. A full performance date listing is below but can also be seen online at https://theatrememphis.org/events/category/performance-schedule/.

Holiday for Heroes

“Holiday for Heroes” are three designated performances to offer veterans, active military, police, firefighters, first responders, and Shelby County area teachers discounted tickets for those performances. These special events will be held on Sunday, December 6 at 3pm and Thursday, December 10 and Wednesday, December 16 at 7pm. All tickets will be $10 per person for valid groups while inventory lasts (limit of four per group at that price. Offer not available online).

Hour-Long Version

An abbreviated “daytime,” hour-long version of A Christmas Carol is being performed Mondays through Fridays, December 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16 ,17, 18, 2026, at 9:30am and 11am each day for school and community groups. This year's production is being directed by daytime ACC veteran performer and new Theatre Memphis Board Member Amy Lindeman. Reservations are required for these performances. Contact showagon@theatrememphis.org for pricing and availability.

The race is on for the Memphis Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 73% 2 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Playhouse on the Square & Opera Memphis 21% 3 SEUSSICAL Circuit Playhouse 7% Best Play 1 THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Theatre Memphis 34% 2 PRIMARY TRUST Circuit Playhouse 29% 3 MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Hattiloo Theatre 16% 4 JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Hattiloo Theatre 15% 5 DANGEROUS ENTANGLEMENTS V ACTORS RENAISSANCE THEATRE 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 New Stage Theatre 61% 2 Playhouse on the Square 15% 3 Theatre Memphis 12% 4 TheatreWorks@TheSquare 5% 5 Hattiloo Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 John Christopher Adams - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 29% 2 Jamie Shannon Ferguson - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 24% 3 Jordyn Chalmers - MEAN GIRLS Playhouse on the Square 10% 4 Tyler Bellmon - RAGTIME New Stage Theatre 9% 5 Mary Helen McCord - LEGALLY BLONDE Theatre Memphis 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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