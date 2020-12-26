Comedy Knights Become Malta's Biggest Paid Live Stream Event

The Comedy Knights are moving online and reinventing the way local comedy is created and performed for audiences.

It's no secret that the performing arts industry has suffered under Covid restrictions. Theatres closed nine months ago and no unsubsidised, independent theatre productions have taken place indoors since then.

With the Christmas Season fast approaching, the Comedy Knights have decided to tackle the situation by developing a show that people can enjoy from home.

"We didn't want to disappoint our audience," said director and co-producer Wesley Ellul. "It's been a difficult year for everyone and we want to invite people to close it off by blowing off steam and having a laugh with us."

"If our audience can't come to us, we'll go to them," added co-producer Marc Cabourdin.

The result is The Comedy Knights' House Party powered by XFM, an online event, live from a studio theatre, streamed directly into people's living rooms.

"Sketches, songs, satire, live interaction, all the fun and silliness of the usual Comedy Knights' live show will be part of this online show," explains co-producer and writer Chris Dingli. "We're retaining that theatrical feeling of the show, but being on camera also allows us to do things that we would never be able to do in the theatre. It's going to be fun!" he grins.

Anyone purchasing a ticket to one of the live streams will be able to watch the show on their Smart TV or on any device with a web browser, such as smartphone, laptop or tablet.

Moving the show online is especially beneficial for the public, as people only need to buy one ticket per household. Wesley explains, "Whereas in the theatre people need to pay for every seat, now your entire family can watch the show for the price of one single ticket."

In addition, the first 2000 people to purchase a ticket will receive a Digital Voucher Pack with over €150 in savings (terms and conditions apply) from local businesses.

The Comedy Knights' House Party (the Comedy Knights' 8th annual show) will be streamed live on 26, 30 December 2020 and 2 January 2021 at 8.30pm. Tickets are available at www.comedyknights.com or at www.ticketline.com.mt

The show's main cast includes Jo Caruana, Pia Zammit, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud, Colin Fitz, Thomas Camilleri, Marc Cabourdin and Chris Dingli, who wrote the show together with Steve Hili and James Ryder. Special guests also feature throughout the show. Directed by Wesley Ellul and produced by Chris Dingli, Wesley Ellul and Marc Cabourdin.

The Comedy Knights' House Party powered by Xfm is sponsored by The Atrium, Pepsi, Carlsberg, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Quizando