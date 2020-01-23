BigCityBeats' WORLD CLUB DOME Heads to Malta This Summer

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME will once again expand its global event portfolio in 2020 with a three-day event on one of Europe's most beautiful party islands, Malta. The idyllic paradise island will lend its magical coastline, breath-taking scenery and picturesque fortifications for an unforgettable long weekend of epic proportions.

WCD Island Edition clubbers will fly to Malta for 3 nights and 4 days of Mediterranean blue sea, sun and summer club tunes. Boasting an exclusive beach club, red carpet boat rave, the best open-air night club and one unique night in one of Malta's historical fortifications in the Capital city, expect a weekend of pure hedonism.

Day 1 will feature the weekend 'warm up' at the newly renovated MARRAKECH CLUB. This newly renovated trailblazing open-air night club in a jungle-like setting. Flaunting its exuberant looks and projections, Marrakech is the perfect venue for party-goers wanting the ultimate clubbing experience. Enter the jungle to dance the night away under the stars with WCD Residents DJs from Germany and Malta.



On Saturday 1st August, the first day will be held in one of Malta's premier nightlife destinations which has hosted the world's biggest DJs and worldwide festivals. This large open-air venue on the island will be the perfect location for a magnificent Maltese summer night dancing to some of the best biggest international star of the dance music scene.



Sunday 2nd August will be held in one of the most historic locations on the Island, FORT ST.ELMO in Valletta. This unique venue stands on the coastal shores of the majestic Grand Harbour. Sunday will cater for fans of commercial R&B, Reggaeton and Hip-Hop as one of the most popular European brands will support WCD.



Throughout your stay WCD Island weekender pass holders will have the chance to experience the beautiful 'blue flag' beaches apart from access to our exclusive Lido beach club, Medasia Playa.



There will also be the opportunity to purchase a ticket for an exclusive red carpet boat rave which will feature some of the most prominent German and Maltese social media influencers and DJs.



A long weekend of magical, Maltese moments, at the WCD Island Edition, you can make memories that will last a lifetime.



More information of line up and weekender details visit www.worldclubdomemalta.com





