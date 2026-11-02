The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform A Chorale Spectacular in December

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The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra will present A Chorale Spectacular at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, located within the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The single-night classical performance is scheduled for December 5, 2026, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The program focuses on operatic chorus repertoire, highlighting vocal arrangements from various classical works. The setlist features selections including Richard Wagner's "Sailor's Chorus" from The Flying Dutchman and "Bridal Chorus" from Lohengrin, Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas, Pietro Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana, Giacomo Puccini's "Humming Chorus" from Madama Butterfly, Giuseppe Verdi's "Anvil Chorus" from Il Trovatore, Georges Bizet's Carmen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's The Magic Flute, and Alexander Borodin's Polovtsian Dances. The concert has a duration of approximately 80 minutes, which includes a single 20-minute intermission.

Conductor Junichi Hirokami leads the performance, taking the podium to direct the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra alongside the guest vocal forces of the Kuala Lumpur City Opera Chorus.

Standard ticket pricing ranges from RM199 to RM349, excluding a RM5 transaction fee and online processing costs. Discounts are available, including a 10% reduction for MyKad holders and concession rates for qualifying students. Tickets and additional venue policies can be secured directly through the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra or via Premier Tickets.

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