The MPO Returns On A High Note At Dewan Filharmonik Petronas!

Join the all-new Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra as they embark on a new journey with varieties of exciting concerts slated for this March & April 2022 at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), KLCC.

Setting the stage for another year of enthralling performances, witness the MPO showcase the orchestral wizardry of three famous composers in a concert theme Señorita, Carmen on Saturday, 19 March 2022 at 8:30 pm. Led by the MPO's Resident Conductor Gerard Salonga, the concert will feature Rossini's La Gazza Ladra, Ravel's Ma mere l'Oye Suite, and Bizet's Carmen Suite No. 1 & 2.

The popular Family Fun Day series will delight audiences young and old on Saturday, 26 March 2022 at 3:00 pm under the baton of the MPO's Resident Conductor, Naohisa Furusawa. Themed Totoro Goes to The Carnival, get ready for a fun-filled concert as the MPO performs Saint-Saëns' Carnival of The Animals and Hisaishi's My Neighbour Totoro.

Lastly, the month of April opens with the MPO and Gerard Salonga making a whirlwind musical journey around Latin America, inspired by Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. Themed A Bailar!, the concerts will present the works of Elizondo's Danzas Latinoamericano, Marquez's Danzon No. 2, Copland's El Salón México, and three Piazzolla's works namely Oblivion, Tangazo, and Adios Nonino on Friday, 1 April 2022 at 8:30 pm.

All concerts will be held with the best safety measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Some of the safety measures implemented are socially distanced seating, frequent sanitisation of all facilities (before and after the concert) and all guests are required to check-in via the MySejahtera app before entering the DFP premises. All safety operating procedures are made based on the guideline from Majlis Keselamatan Negara (MKN).

The MPO will continue to strive to provide the best performances and diverse programming accessible to everyone. You have been our inspiration, motivating us through all of our hard work, hours of practice, commitment and challenges at every level. All of our achievements are due to your love and support. Be the instruments that keep us alive. Donate to MPO now at mpo.com.my/donate. Any contribution given will be channelled to further develop the local talents, to engage our audience with a diverse selection of music and performances that appeal to all, and to continue to inspire hope by bringing the love of music to everyone. #YouAreTheReason

Visit www.mpo.com for more information.