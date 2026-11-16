"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Nyala Dance Theatre Will Perform Takhta Mahasari Dance Production in December
Performances will run Dec. 18-20, 2026.
Nyala Dance Theatre will present Takhta Mahasari, a new dance production exploring Malay-Nusantara art, culture and traditions, at The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 18-20, 2026.
Performances are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. each evening at Pentas 1. The production will run approximately 90 minutes without intermission and will be performed in Bahasa Malaysia.
Choreographer Kerol Mohtar will lead the production, working with dancers from Nyala Dance Theatre. The performance will explore elements of regional art and cultural heritage through contemporary choreography, movement, music, costumes and physical expression.
The production's title combines two words with distinct meanings. "Takhta" represents authority, dignity and status, while "Mahasari" evokes classical and poetic imagery. Together, the words establish the identity of a production focused on presenting new creative works through an artistic interpretation of Malay-Nusantara traditions.
According to the production description, Takhta Mahasari provides a platform for developing choreographic creativity through the exploration of movement language, physical aesthetics, music, costume and regional cultural values. The work will reinterpret traditional artistic and cultural elements through new dance compositions and performance styles.
The production is presented by Nyala Dance Theatre and will take place at klpac's Pentas 1, located within Sentul Park on Jalan Strachan, off Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, in Kuala Lumpur.
Tickets are priced at RM50, with additional booking fees applicable. Seating is numbered, and doors will open 15 minutes before each performance. Tickets are available exclusively through CloudJoi. The venue has indicated that tickets are available online only, with no telephone or over-the-counter sales.
Additional information about the production is available through The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre.
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