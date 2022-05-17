Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Announces June Offerings

Come May and June 2022, take a breather and join the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra as it presents several live classical concerts honouring some of the renowned composers in the classical fields such as Mendelssohn, Dvořák, Weber and Brahms at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS, KLCC.

On Saturday, 21 May 2022 at 8:30pm, join the MPO as they present gems composed by the renowned composer, Felix Mendelssohn in a concert theme M For Mendelssohn. Led by the MPO's Resident Conductor Gerard Salonga, the concert will feature Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture, Fair Melusine Overture and Symphony No. 4.

Next, the MPO will present an all Dvořák concert themed Dvořák Serenades on Saturday, 28 May 2022 at 8:30 pm under the baton of the MPO's Resident Conductor, Naohisa Furusawa. Regarded as one of the first of the great musical nationalists, witness the MPO performs Dvořák's famous works including his Serenade for Winds and Serenade for Strings.

Lastly, the month of June opens with the MPO and Naohisa Furusawa performing works by Johannes Brahms and Carl Maria von Weber. Themed The Hungarian Dances, the concerts will present two of Weber's overtures, namely Oberon Overture and Bassoon Overture, followed by one of Brahms's famous works, The Hungarian Dances on Saturday, 4 June 2022 at 8:30 pm. The concert will also feature the MPO's very own Section Principal Bassoonist, Alexandar Lenkov as the soloist.

The MPO will continue to strive to provide the best performances and diverse programming accessible to everyone.

