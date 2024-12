Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; WAITRESS at Ogunquit Playhouse Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ray Dumont - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Portland Players 8%

Emily Hayes - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions 7%

Emily West - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 7%

Adelyn Bell - THE PROM - L/A Community Little Theatre 7%

Ariel Grenier - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 7%

Emilyrose Johnson - MAMMA MIA! - Marshwood Theatre 6%

Adelyn Bell - MARY POPPINS - Portland Players 6%

Ariel Grenier - ELF THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 5%

Brigitte Paulus - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Lyric Music Theater 5%

Gina Hesse - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Kristen MacBride - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 4%

Emily West - THE PROM - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 4%

Emma Tompkins - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Mariel Roy - OKLAHOMA! - Biddeford City Theatre 4%

Tess Rittersbach - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Portland Players 3%

Kate Whalen - THE PROM - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Logan Bard - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

Logan Bard - ALICE BY HEART - Some Theatre Company 2%

Emily Mirabile + Niall Lessard + Phaelon O’Donnell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lincoln County Community Theater 2%

Logan Bard - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Mariel Roy - ELF THE MUSICAL - Biddeford City Theater 2%

Niall Lessard - TANGLIN HEARTS - The Waldo Theater 2%

Niall Lessard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Lincoln Theater 1%

Aimee Frechette - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 1%

Mariel Roy - FOREVER PLAID - Biddeford City Theater 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Cost n' Mayor - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse 21%

Grace Koury - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines 10%

Mara Newbury Greer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

Kathleen Marshall - MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Mark Robins - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Maine State Music Theatre 7%

Jake Cote - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 7%

Shannon Lewis - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Marc Robin - SOUTH PACIFIC - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Parker Esse - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Holly Taylor - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 4%

Marc Robin - WHITE CHRISTMAS - MSMT 4%

Kenny Ingram - FUNNY GIRL - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Mackenzie Larson - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre 3%

Jake Cote - CORDUROY - Maddy's Theatre 3%

Kenni Larson - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Halloran - MARY POPPINS - Portland Players 8%

Travis M. Grant - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 8%

Anna Halloran - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 7%

Annie Norris - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Sandy River Players 7%

Jane Mitchell - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 6%

Mo Milliken - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions 6%

Travis M. Grant - ELF THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 5%

Susan Quinn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 5%

Jenn Rennie - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 4%

Shauna Siebach - MAMMA MIA! - Marshwood Theatre 4%

Darnell Stuart - OKLAHOMA! - Biddeford City Theater 4%

Darnell Stuart - ELF THE MUSICAL - Biddeford City Theater 3%

Michael Donovan - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Portland Players 3%

Don Smith - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

Michael Donovan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Portland Players 2%

Kathleen Payton Brown - TANGLIN' HEARTS - The Waldo Theater 2%

Gerry Bard - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Some Theatre Company 2%

Shauna Siebach - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Marshwood Theatre 2%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Katharina Keoughan + Lucinda Smith - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lincoln County Community Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Some Theatre Company 2%

Michael Donovan - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 2%

Darnell Stuart & Janice Toomey - FOREVER PLAID - Biddeford City Theater 2%

Susan Quinn - SCREWBALL COMEDY - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dustin Cross & Bryce Turgeon - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

Sarah Kennedy and Jericah Potvin - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines 8%

Anna Halloran - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 7%

Alexis Foster - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Hanna Shea Persson - THEN WE’LL REST - ISLE Theater Company 6%

Jeff Hendry - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Christine Louise Marshall - WITCH - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 5%

Joanna Clark - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company 4%

Colin Richmond - MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Charlotte Brooks - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

J. Theresa Bush - FUNNY GIRL - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Kevin Hutchins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Public Theatre 3%

Hunter Kaczorowski - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Shaughnessey Gowen - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%

Stephanie Cluggish - MR. BURNS - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Elizabeth Rocha - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Molly Walz - MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Michelle Handley - SOUVENIR - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Madison Queen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theatre 2%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - LIVIN' FOR DRAG: HAPPY HOLIGAYS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Kevin Hutchins - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 2%

Kathleen Kimball - FIREFLIES - Good Theater 1%

Michelle Handley - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Good Theater 1%

Kyah Morrissette - CORDUROY - Maddy's Theatre 1%

Michelle Handley - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theater at Monmouth 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bridgid Amato - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions 7%

Caleb Lacy - THE PROM - Lyric Music Theater 7%

Deb Susi - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 6%

Ethan Wright - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Sandy River Players 6%

Stacey Koloski - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Debra Susi - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 5%

Jeff Quinn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 5%

Zack Balkcom - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 4%

Linda Sturdivant - OKLAHOMA! - Biddeford City Theater 4%

Josie French - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Jennifer McClure-Groover - THE PROM - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Emilyrose Johnson - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Marshwood Theatre 3%

Sean Senior - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Meg Davis - BYE BYE BIRDIE - 2024 3%

Janie Downey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal River Community Players 3%

Jeff Quinn - THE PROM - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 3%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 3%

Jonny Bolduc - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Taylor Gervais - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Portland Players 3%

John Mulcahy + Emily Sue Barker + Niall Lessard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lincoln County Community Theater 2%

Jackie Grigg - MARY POPPINS - Portland Players 2%

Elaine Bard - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Some Theatre Company 2%

Linda Sturdivant - ELF THE MUSICAL - Biddeford City Theater 2%

Michael Donovan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Portland Players 2%

Michael Donovan - THE FULL MONTY - Portland Players 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Abbey O'Brien - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse 14%

Hunter Foster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

Sable Strout - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines 11%

Adam P. Blais - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theater at Monmouth 9%

Kathleen Marshall - MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Matt Hawkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Jake Cote - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 6%

Hunter Foster - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Liz Carlson - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 5%

Brian Allen - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 5%

Parker Esse - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Joshua Chard - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 4%

Marc Robin - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Kenny Ingram - FUNNY GIRL - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Peter Brown & Kat Moraros - 12TH NIGHT: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Fenix Theatre Company 3%

Angelique Ilo - CRAZY FOR YOU - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Brian P. Allen - BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER - Good Theater 1%

Marc Robin & Curt Dale Clark - SOUTH PACIFIC - Maine State Music Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Whitney Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 16%

Danny Gay - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 9%

Beth Lambert - DRINKING HABITS - Waterville Opera House 9%

Linda Sturdivant - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Biddeford City Theater 7%

Arturo Meneses - MOONLIGHT SINATRA - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 6%

Elaine Bard - THE EXORCIST - Some Theatre Company 6%

Debra Susi - MISS HOLMES RETURNS - Waterville Opera House 6%

Emily Carlton - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Monmouth Community Players 6%

Tricia Hobbs - ONCE UPON A BRIDE THERE WAS A FORREST - True North Theatre 4%

Linda Sturdivant - LOVE LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - Biddeford City Theater 3%

Josh Livingston - SHAKESPEARE’S SISTER - Marshwood theatre 3%

Deb Elz Hammond - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Some Theatre Company 3%

Kaylee Pomelow-Book - MRS. PARLIAMENT'S NIGHT OUT - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 3%

Patty Morris - HENRY V - Ten Bucks Theatre Company 3%

Jeff Quinn - OVER THE MOON - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 3%

Griff Braley - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Heartwood Regional Theater 3%

Joshua Veilleux - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Two Cent Theatre 2%

Glenn Noble - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Nick Azzaretti & Eleanor Busby - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - River Company at The Lincoln Theater 2%

Jeff Quinn - SCREWBALL COMEDY - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

D. Granke - PICNIC - True North Theatre 2%

Erik Perkins - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Winterport Open Stage 1%

Dennis O’Neil - RUMORS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 0%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Sarah Kennedy - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company 11%

Nathan Speckman - THE NEVERENDING STORY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Adam P. Blais - SOUVENIR - Theater at Monmouth 8%

Marvin Merritt IV - THEN WE’LL REST - ISLE Theater Company 8%

Keith Powell Beyland & Peter Brown - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENIUM APPROACHES - Portland Stage 7%

Kathryn Markey - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Brian P. Allen - FIREFLIES - Good Theater 6%

Jake Cote - CORDUROY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Catherine Weidner - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Jonathan Berry - MR. BURNS - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Christopher Price - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 4%

Taylor Reynolds - DRY LAND - Portland Theater Festival 4%

Sally Wood - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Good Theater 4%

Hannah Levine - RED RIDING HOOD - Maddy's Theatre 3%

Hannah Cordes - THE SCHOOL FOR HUSBANDS - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Christopher Price - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Theater Project 3%

Dawn McAndrews - SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Jake Cote/Hope Riordan/Adam Corriveau - THE SEMI-DARKNESS PLACE - Bourbon and Pie Productions @ Portfringe 3%

Katelyn Manfre - LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST - Fenix Theatre Company 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

OUTSIDERS - Slemons Productions 8%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 7%

THE PROM - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Lyric Music Theater 4%

THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 4%

THE PROM - Lyric Music Theater 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Monmouth Community Players 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Portland Players 4%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal River Community Players 3%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Sandy River Players 3%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions 3%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Biddeford City Theater 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Biddeford City Theatre 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 3%

ONCE UPON A BRIDE THERE WAS A FORREST - True North Theatre 2%

THE FULL MONTY - Portland Players 2%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Two Cent Theatre 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Lyric Music Theater 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Portland Players 1%

PICNIC - True North Theatre 1%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company 6%

THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in The Pines 5%

THEN WE'LL REST - ISLE Theater Company 5%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENIUM APPROACHES - Portland Stage 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theater at Monmouth 4%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

FUNNY GIRL - Maine State Music Theatre 3%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

MR. BURNS - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theatre 3%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Maine State Music Theatre 2%

LYSISTRATA - The Theater Project 2%

LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre 2%

THE SCHOOL FOR HUSBANDS - Theater at Monmouth 2%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 2%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

RED RIDING HOOD - Maddy's Theatre 1%

KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 1%

KNUFFLE BUNNY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%

CORDUROY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley McBreairty - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 15%

Aaron Skolfield - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 8%

Danny Gay - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 7%

Bryant Cyr - MISS HOLMES RETURNS - Waterville Opera House 6%

Iain Odlin - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions 6%

Yasmin Yacoby - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 5%

Jacob Junkins - MRS. PARLIAMENT'S NIGHT OUT - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 5%

Susan Finch - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal River Community Players 5%

Damon Leibert - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lincoln County Community Theater 4%

Florence Cooley - ELF THE MUSICAL - Biddeford City Theater 4%

Scout Hough - ONCE UPON A BRIDE THERE WAS A FORREST - True North Theatre 4%

Susan Finch - THE PROM - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Florence Cooley - OKLAHOMA! - Biddeford City Theater 4%

Emily Kenney - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD - Some Theatre Company 3%

Chachi Robinson - THE FULL MONTY - Portland Players 3%

Erryn Bard - ALICE BY HEART - Some Theatre Company 3%

Sue Finch - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Sue Finch - THE PROM - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Erryn Bard - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Some Theatre Company 2%

Blake Kile - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Florence Cooley - FOREVER PLAID - Biddeford City Theater 2%

Jeremy Smith - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Rich Latta - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

Ashley McBreairty - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 12%

Aaren Rivard - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines 10%

Kat C. Zhou - THEN WE’LL REST - ISLE Theater Company 6%

Rich Latta - MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Emily M. Dixon - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Paul Black - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Jesse Klug - BEAUTIFUL! THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - MSMT 5%

Sam Biondiello - FUNNY GIRL - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Emily Kenny - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre 4%

Chris DeFillip - RED RIDING HOOD - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 4%

Emily Kenny - WITCH - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%

Paul Black - SOUTH PACIFIC - Maine State Music Theatre 3%

Rich Latta - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Florence Cooley - 12TH NIGHT: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Fenix Theatre Company 3%

Iain Odlin - FIREFLIES - Good Theater 3%

Iain Odlin - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company 3%

Iain Odlin - A MANOF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 2%

Louise Ambler - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%

Iain Odlin - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Good Theater 2%

Iain Odlin - BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER - Good Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Brendan Hickey - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Sandy River Players 9%

Sabrina Gallego - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Lyric Music Theater 7%

Shannon M. Chase - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 6%

Mary Bastoni - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 6%

Bob Gauthier - THE PROM - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Michael Peterson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 6%

David Sheehy - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal River Community Players 6%

Dan Labonte - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Monmouth Community Players 6%

Evan Cuddy - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 6%

Victoria Stubbs - MARY POPPINS - The Portland Players 4%

Rebecca Caron - LEGALLY BLONDE - Portland Players 4%

John Mulcahy - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lincoln County Community Theater 4%

Patrick Martin - OKLAHOMA! - Biddeford City Theater 4%

Rebecca Caron - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Portland Players 4%

Rebecca Caron - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Guy Scott - TANGLIN' HEARTS - The Waldo Theater 3%

Logan Bard - ALICE BY HEART - Some Theatre Company 3%

PATRICK MARTIN - ELF THE MUSICAL - Biddeford City Theater 2%

Logan Bard - EVIL DEAD - Some Theatre Company 2%

Rachel Potter - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

John Waldie - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Rebecca Caron - THE PROM - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Quinn Bard - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Some Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Martin - FOREVER PLAID - Biddeford City Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Ben McNaboe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theatre 11%

Bob Gauthier - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre 11%

Kellie Moody - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines 11%

Dan Pardo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Leigh Delano - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Sabrina Gallego - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 8%

Courtney Babbidge - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theater at Monmouth 7%

Victoria Stubbs - BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER - Good Theater 5%

Jason Wetzel - FUNNY GIRL - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Jeffrey Campos - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Brian Cimmet - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Victoria Stubbs - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 4%

Ken Clifton - CRAZY FOR YOU - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Sam Grossier - SOUTH PACIFIC - Maine State Music Theatre 3%

Laura Gerry - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Linda Gerry - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - Maddy's Theatre 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions 9%

THE PROM - Lyric Music Theater 8%

THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 6%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Lyric Music Theater 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 5%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Lyric Theater 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Portland Players 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Monmouth Community Players 5%

SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Sandy River Players 5%

OKLAHOMA! - Biddeford City Theater 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal River Community Players 4%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 4%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Biddeford City Theater 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 4%

THE PROM - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 3%

MARY POPPINS - Portland Players 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Portland Players 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lincoln County Community Theater 3%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Some Theatre Company 2%

MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Some Theatre Company 2%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Some Theatre Company 1%

WOODY GUTHRIE'S AMERICAN SONG - River Company 1%

TANGLIN HEARTS - The Waldo Theater 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company 13%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Maine State Music Theatre 9%

THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 4%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

FUNNY GIRL - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

BEAUTIFUL! THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

KNUFFLE BUNNY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theater at Monmouth 4%

TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theater 3%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 2%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

LIVIN' FOR DRAG: HAPPY HOLIGAYS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

MR. BURNS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Maine State Music Theatre 2%

KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 1%

GO DOG GO - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%

12TH NIGHT: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Fenix Theatre Company 1%

BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER - Good Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kiki Belanger - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center 6%

Emily Hayes - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions 5%

Evelyn LaCroix - THE PROM - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 4%

Rylee Doiron - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Sandy River Players 4%

Birdie Gay - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Kaelan Gildart - THE PROM - Lyric Music Theater 3%

David Sheehey - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Stephen Webb - ELF THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 2%

Michael Donovan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Daniel Rennie - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 2%

Alexa Largay - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Anthony M. Delorme - THE PROM - L/A Community Little Theatre 2%

alyssa rojecki - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Portland Players 2%

Carter Siebach - MAMMA MIA! - Marshwood Theatre 2%

Elsa Saunders - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Some Theatre Company 2%

Alexa Largay - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal River Community Players 2%

Dean Neal - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

Colleen Katana - OKLAHOMA! - Biddeford City Theater 2%

Jak Peters - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 2%

Liam Neault - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 2%

Liam Young - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Marshwood Theatre 2%

Kelly Mosher - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Portland Players 2%

Anna Halloran - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Bee Tyler - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 1%

Sumner Pratt - MARY POPPINS - Portland Players 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Ben Layman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company 14%

Desi Oakley - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Isaac Bray - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines 7%

Latrice Royale - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Talia Suskauer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Derek Kingsley - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 4%

Susan Haefner - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Krystal Joy Brown - MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Allison McCall - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%

Jenna Lea Rosen - FUNNY GIRL - Maine State Music Theatre 3%

Etai Benson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Darien Crago - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Maine State Music Theatre 3%

Maggie Evans - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Kristen Gilhooly - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 3%

Max Clayton - CRAZY FOR YOU - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Brie Roche - KNUFFLE BUNNY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Kyra Kennedy - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theatre 3%

Julia Murney - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Daniel Cuff - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%

Matthew Butcher - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre 2%

Marie Stewart Harmon - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%

John David Adams - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines 2%

Brie Roche - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - Maddy's Theatre 2%

Carolyn Anne Miller - SOUTH PACIFIC - Maine State Music Theatre 2%

Hope Elizabeth Schafer - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theater at Monmouth 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Hayden Freeman - OUTSIDERS - Slemons Productions 8%

Atticus Watson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 8%

Allie Lerch - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Lavinia Berse - HEIDI - Royal River Community Players 5%

Beth Lambert - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Two Cent Theatre 4%

Jessica Libby - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Biddeford City Theater 4%

Ana power - OUTSIDERS - Slemons Productions 4%

Molly Dubovy - THE EXORCIST - Some Theatre Company 3%

Jonas Maines - LAST GAS - Emery Community Arts Center 3%

Tom Haushalter - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 3%

Zoë Wade - THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Josh Oakes - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Jared Lennon - OVER THE MOON - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 3%

Zora Margolis - LOVE. LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - River Company at The Lincoln Theater 3%

Tim Croce - DRINKING HABITS - Waterville Opera House 2%

Angela Bonacasa - ONCE UPON A BRIDE THERE WAS A FORREST - True North Theatre 2%

Genevieve Joy Breitbach - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 2%

Ethan Richards - OVER THE MOON - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

Grayson Smith - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Marie Stewart Harmon - THE SEMI DARKNESS PLACE - Bourbon and Pie Productions @ Portfringe 2%

Corissa Bither - THE EXORCIST - Some Theatre Company 2%

Casey Turner - THE SEMI DARKNESS PLACE - Bourbon and Pie Productions @ Portfringe 2%

Tim Croce - MISS HOLMES RETURNS - Waterville Opera House 2%

Tucker Atwood - MOONLIGHT SINATRA - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

Phoebe Sanborn - MISS HOLMES RETURNS - Waterville Opera House 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Y'vonne Rose Smith - SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Theater at Monmouth 8%

Ben Layman - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Riley Conrad - THEN WE’LL REST - ISLE Theater Company 7%

Laura Darrell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Portland Stage Company 7%

Will Harrell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theater at Monmouth 6%

Genevieve Joy Breitbach - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company 6%

Allison McCall - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 5%

Daniel Robert Sullivan - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Allen Adams - MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Tom Haushalter - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company 4%

Jared Mongeau - CORDUROY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Dustin Tucker - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Good Theater 3%

Grace Bauer - SOUVENIR - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Savannah Irish - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%

Dominick Varney - CONSTELLATIONS - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Valerie Perri - FIREFLIES - Good Theater 3%

Megan Cross - LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

Kate Udall - CONSCIENCE - Portland Stage 2%

Grace Bauer - FIREFLIES - Good Theater 2%

Marie Stewart-Harmon - WOLF PLAY - Portland Theater Festival 2%

Whip Hubley - FIREFLIES - Good Theater 2%

Marie Stewart Harmon - WOLF PLAY - Portland Theatre Festival 2%

Kat Moraros - LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

Robbie Harrison - SOUVENIR - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Tyler Costigan - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHERS - Portland Players 21%

OUTSIDERS - Slemons Productions 10%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Sandy River Players 8%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Biddeford City Theater 7%

THE EXORCIST - Some Theatre Company 6%

DRINKING HABITS - Waterville Opera House 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 5%

INSIDE MAN - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Two Cent Theatre 4%

MISS HOLMES RETURNS - Waterville Opera House 4%

OVER THE MOON - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 3%

SCREWBALL COMEDY - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 3%

ONCE UPON A BRIDE THERE WAS A FORREST - True North Theatre 2%

THE SEMI DARKNESS PLACE - Bourbon and Pie Productions @ Portfringe 2%

SHIRT AND TIE - Slemons Productions 2%

WEEKEND AT HERBIE'S - Slemons Productions 2%

MOONLIGHT SINATRA - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Winterport Open Stage 2%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Ten Bucks Theatre 2%

HENRY V - Ten Bucks Theatre Company 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Ten Bucks Theatre Company 2%

PICNIC - True North Theatre 2%

MRS. PARLIAMENT'S NIGHT OUT - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Some Theatre Company 2%

RUMORS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 1%



Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Portland Stage Company 15%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Portland Stage 10%

BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Penobscot Theatre Company 9%

THEN WE’LL REST - ISLE Theater Company 8%

THE NEVERENDING STORY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company 6%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theater at Monmouth 5%

WOLF PLAY - Portland Theater Festival 5%

GOD OF CARNAGE - The Theater Project 4%

MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

THE SCHOOL FOR HUSBANDS - Theater at Monmouth 3%

SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Theater at Monmouth 3%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Camden Shakespeare Festival 2%

CONSTELLATIONS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

SOUVENIR - Theater at Monmouth 2%

CORDUROY - Maddy's Theatre 2%

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Good Theater 2%

Mad Horse Theatre 2%

FIREFLIES - Good Theater 2%

RED RIDING HOOD - Maddy's Theatre 1%

LOVE’S LABOR’S LOST - Fenix Theatre Company 1%

DRY LAND - Portland Theater Festival 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines 48%

AIDA - Opera Maine 34%

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY - Opera Maine 10%

THE BREASTS OF TIRESIAS - Hogfish 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Alexis Nicholas - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions 10%

Danny Gay - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Monmouth Community Players 8%

Tim Baker - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 8%

Aaron Skolfield - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 6%

Allison Turlo - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 6%

Sean Senior - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Brandon Chaloux - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Community Little Theater 6%

Tricia A. Hobbs - PICNIC - True North Theatre 6%

Carrow and Eli MacLean - OKLAHOMA! - Biddeford City Theater 5%

Tim Baker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Portland Players 5%

Mikayla Carr and Joey Kalinowski - ELF THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 4%

Carrow McLean - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Biddeford City Theater 4%

Allison Turlo - MISS HOLMES RETURNS - Waterville Opera House 3%

Elaine Bard - THE EXORCIST - Some Theatre Company 3%

Dani Maupin for Canary House Design - MRS. PARLIAMENT'S NIGHT OUT - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

Dani Maupin for Canary House Design - SCREWBALL COMEDY - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

Elaine Bard - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Some Theatre Company 2%

Matt Haley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 2%

Elaine Bard - ALICE BY HEART - Some Theatre Company 2%

Elaine Bard - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Some Theatre Company 2%

Dani Maupin for Canary House Design - MOONLIGHT SINATRA - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

Karl Carrigan - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Biddeford City Theater 1%

Allison Turlo - DRINKING HABITS - Waterville Opera House 1%

Matthew Haley - MARY POPPINS - Arts In Motion Theatre Company 1%

Jon Potter - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dan Bilodeau - MR. BURNS - Penobscot Theatre Company 10%

Adam O'Connor - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company 9%

Adam Koch - CRAZY FOR YOU - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Colin Richmond - MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Allison Knight-Blaine - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre 7%

Sage Bartlett - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 7%

Robert Kovach - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

Kyle Dixon - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

William James Mohney - SOUTH PACIFIC - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

Riw Rakkulchon - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - FUNNY GIRL - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

Steve Lupien - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 5%

Connor Perry - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 4%

Steve Underwood - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 4%

Steve Underwood - FIREFLIES - Good Theater 3%

Tracy Washburn & Steve Underwood - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Good Theater 2%

Daniel Broadhead - WHITE - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Aaron Skolfield - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 10%

Keith Mercik - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 9%

Iain Odlin - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions 8%

Matt Eaton - OKLAHOMA! - Biddeford City Theater 7%

Justin Norton - THE PROM - Lyric Music Theater 7%

Elise DeSeifer - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 6%

Christopher Duff - ONCE UPON A BRIDE THERE WAS A FORREST - True North Theatre 6%

Justin Norton - MARY POPPINS - Portland Players 6%

Matt Eaton - ELF THE MUSICAL - Biddeford City Theater 5%

Juniper Purinton - MISS HOLMES RETURNS - Waterville Opera House 5%

Jayson murray - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 5%

Elaine Bard - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Some Theatre Company 5%

Jayson Murray - ELF THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 5%

Elaine Bard - THE EXORCIST - Some Theatre Company 4%

Elaine Bard - ALICE BY HEART - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jason Wilkes - THE EXORCIST - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jason Wilkes - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jason Phelps - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Biddeford City Theater 2%

Jason Phelps - FOREVER PLAID - Biddeford City Theater 2%

Jason Wilkes - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin Heard - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%

Kevin Heard - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

Nathan Speckman - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company 9%

Neil Graham - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Daniel Lundberg - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Shannon Slaton - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theatre 7%

Shannon Slaton - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Maine State Music Theatre 7%

Mitchell Polonsky & Tree Palmedo - THEN WE’LL REST - ISLE Theater Company 7%

Corey MacGowan - RED RIDING HOOD - Maddy's Theatre 6%

Scott Leland - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 4%

Shannon Slaton - FUNNY GIRL - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Daniel Lundberg - CRAZY FOR YOU - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Joe Bearor - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%

Nic Robichaud - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 3%

Shannon Slaton - SOUTH PACIFIC - Maine State Music Theatre 2%

Ryan McGowan - THE NEVERENDING STORY - Maddy's Theatre at CMTM 2%

Ryan McGowan - WITCH - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%

Nic Robichaud - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Owen Lewis - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Bri Rush - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Sandy River Players 5%

Andrew Marcotte - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Lyric Theater 5%

Alison Largay - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal River Community Players 5%

Whitney Brown - MARY POPPINS - The Portland Players 4%

Brandon Chaloux - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 3%

Lily Tayler - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions 3%

Camden Marble - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Slemons Productions 3%

Collin Young - THE PRODUCERS - Deertrees Theatre 3%

Julia Badaraco - ELF THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 3%

Joey Hendricks - THE PROM - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Brandon Gregoire - THE PROM - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 3%

Gina Davis - THE PROM - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

Cameron Wright - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 2%

Wee Kiat Chia - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 2%

Cameron Reagan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal River Community Players 2%

Landin Napolitano - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Marshwood Theatre 2%

Paul Herard - HEAD OVER HEELS - Waterville Opera House 2%

Carole Florman - TANGLIN' HEARTS - The Waldo Theater 2%

Tristan Morton - ELF THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House 2%

Josie D’Angelo - MAMMA MIA! - Marshwood Theatre 2%

Jakob Sutton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

Casper Madarasz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Michael Mitchell - TUCK EVERLASTING - Schoolhouse Arts Center 2%

Ellie Joseph - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Portland Players 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Adam Heller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

Kate Fogg - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera in the Pines 9%

Dominick Varney - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Kennedy Kanagawa - WAITRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Charis Leos - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Telly Leung - MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Sally Struthers - CRAZY FOR YOU - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Tyler Johnson-Campion - FUNNY GIRL - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Bekah Novak - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Kristen Gilhooly - KNUFFLE BUNNY - Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Abbey Hutchins - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 4%

Noli French - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%

Dalton Slade Kimball - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%

Jared Mongeau - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 3%

Jackie Grigg - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 3%

Tim Bate - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 3%

Lora Lee Gayer - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Mikayla Jane - BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER - Good Theater 2%

Juliet Moniz - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 2%

Kathleen Turner - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Jeff Sullivan - BEAUTIFUL! THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - MSMT 2%

Nick Moultin - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theatre 1%

Jen Means - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 1%

Steven Martella - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Good Theater 1%

Nik Walker - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Ogunquit Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Danny Gay - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Monmouth Community Players 10%

Joanna Clarke - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 8%

Sharon Hood - DRINKING HABITS - Waterville Opera House 5%

Adam Corriveau - THE SEMI DARKNESS PLACE - Bourbon and Pie Productions @ Portfringe 5%

Blane Shaw - THE EXORCIST - Some Theatre Company 4%

Tellis Coolong - ONCE UPON A BRIDE THERE WAS A FOREST - True North Theatre 4%

Sarah Kennedy - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 4%

Connor Hall - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Biddeford City Theater 3%

Gracie Farrar - ONCE UPON A BRIDE THERE WAS A FORREST - True North Theatre 3%

Schuyler White - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Biddeford City Theater 3%

Jonathan Libby - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 3%

Jakob Sutton - MRS. PARLIAMENT'S NIGHT OUT - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 3%

Jonas Maines - THE LAST GAS - Emery Arts Center 3%

Veronica Perry - BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY? - Winterport Open Stage 3%

Sarah Carnahan - LAST GAS - Emery Community Arts Center 3%

Hana Valle - MISS HOLMES RETURNS - Waterville Opera House 3%

Maggie Barnard Greisbach - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 3%

Penelope Johnson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Portland Players 3%

Jonathan Gallison - MOONLIGHT SINATRA - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

Sarah Johnson - MOONLIGHT SINATRA - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

Jake Cote - THE SEMI DARKNESS PLACE - Bourbon and Pie Productions @ Portfringe 2%

Robert Brangwynne - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Some Theatre Company 2%

B Arthur Johnson - THE SEMI DARKNESS PLACE - Bourbon and Pie Productions @ Portfringe 2%

Jakob Sutton - OVER THE MOON - Lakewood Theater-Madison, Maine 2%

Holly Costar - PICNIC - True North Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Savannah Irish - WITCH - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 14%

Casey Turner - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Portland Stage 13%

Aimee Gerow - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

Jordan Hurley - THEN WE’LL REST - ISLE Theater Company 9%

Dalton Kimball - FIREFLIES - Good Theater 6%

Jonas Maines - LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST - Fenix Theatre Company 6%

Luke Myers - MR. BURNS - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Justine Wiesinger - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company 5%

Nate Stephenson - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Good Theater 4%

Jeffrey Servetas - THE 39 STEPS - Out There Theater Company 4%

Mark Rubin - TUMACHO - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 4%

Christine Louise Marshall - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Mad Horse Theatre Co. 4%

Morgan Fanning - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Good Theater 3%

Daniel Cuff - WOLF PLAY - Portland Theater Festival 3%

Heather Irish - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Good Theater 3%

Daniel Rennie - DOMINION - Footlights Theatre 3%

Jared Mongeau - WOLF PLAY - Portland Theater Festival 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Waterville Opera House 10%

Slemons Productions 7%

Lyric Music Theater 7%

Biddeford City Theater 7%

Lakewood Theater, Madison 6%

Monmouth Community Players 6%

The Portland Players 6%

Sandy River Players 6%

Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Some Theatre Company 5%

Community Little Theater 4%

Marshwood Theatre 4%

Portland Players 4%

Royal River Community Players 4%

Deertrees Theatre 3%

True North Theatre 2%

Ten Bucks Theatre Company 2%

Winterport Open Stage 2%

Out There Theater Company 2%

The Lincoln Theater 2%

The Waldo Theater 2%

Two Cent Theatre 1%

Ten Bucks Theatre 1%

Lincoln County Community Theater 1%

Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

Maine State Music Theatre 17%

Theater at Monmouth 9%

Penobscot Theatre Company 9%

Portland Players 6%

ISLE Theater Company 5%

Lyric Music Theater 5%

Mad Horse Theatre Co. 5%

Portland Stage Company 5%

Out There Theater Company 4%

Opera in the Pines 4%

Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Portland Theater Festival 2%

Good Theater 2%

Fenix Theatre Company 2%

The Public Theatre 2%

Footlights Theatre 1%

Hackmatack 1%

Dramatic Repertory Company 1%



Comments