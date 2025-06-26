Video: First Look at TOOTSIE at Maine State Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maine State Music Theatre continues its 2025 summer season with the laugh-out-loud Broadway comedy Tootsie, running June 25 – July 12 at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus. Watch a first look at the production now!

Full of big laughs, bigger feels, and a healthy dose of Broadway razzmatazz, Tootsie is a high-energy musical comedy that proves sometimes you have to think fast—and dress faster—to make your dreams come true.

Based on the legendary Dustin Hoffman film, Tootsie tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but notoriously difficult actor who reinvents himself as the unstoppable Dorothy Michaels to land a starring role in a Broadway musical. What begins as a desperate career move spirals into a hilarious and heartfelt journey through fame, chaos, and unexpected lessons about love, honesty, and identity.

Tootsie features a book by Robert Horn and a Tony Award-winning score by David Yazbek. With non-stop laughs, witty social commentary, and show-stopping musical numbers, the production promises an unforgettable night at the theatre.

The MSMT production stars Dan De Luca (The Nutty Professor, Newsies National Tour) as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels, Kristina Leopold (Broadway: SIX) as Julie Nichols, and Jen Cody (Broadway: A Christmas Story, Shrek, The Pajama Game, Seussical) as the scene-stealing Sandy Lester.

Rounding out the principal cast are Pascal Victor Pestrana (The Great Gatsby, Mean Girls) as Max Van Horn, Nick Gaswirth (MSMT: Anastasia, Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio) as Jeff Slater, Charis Leos (a veteran of over 35 MSMT productions) as Rita Marshall, David Girolmo (Broadway: War Paint, Candide) as Stan Fields, and Nathan Cockroft (MSMT: Grease) as Ron Carlisle. The ensemble includes Corey Barrow, Bailey Blaise, Lani Corson, Bradley Gibbins-Klein, Chris Hunter, Cynthia Kauffman, Elise Kinnon, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Rachel Revellese, and Harrison Asher Smith.

Tootsie is directed and choreographed by Mark Martino, with music direction by Brian Cimmet, scenic design by Kyle Dixon, costume design by Katie Dowse, and lighting design by Seifallah Salotto-Cristobal. Shannon Slaton serves as sound designer, with Jerran Kowalski providing video and projections design, and Kevin S. Foster II as wig designer. Mark Johnson serves as Production Stage Manager.

Elise Kinnon is Associate Choreographer/Director/Dance Captain, and Jacob Stebly is Assistant Music Director. Tootsie is licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI). For tickets and more information, visit www.msmt.org or call the MSMT Box Office at 207.725.8769.

