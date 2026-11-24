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The USM Department of Theatre will present the USM Winter Dance Concert, featuring new dance works by five choreographers, performed by USM Dance students December 4–6 at Russell Hall on the USM Gorham Campus.

USM Lecturer in Dance Jessie Laurita-Spanglet directs the concert, which features new dance works from USM faculty Vanessa Beyland and Maria Tzianabos and guest choreographers Jenny Dignan and Anne Tantuico.

Laurita-Spanglet discussed the creative process behind this fourth edition of the USM Dance Concert. “Each choreographer brings images, ideas, and perhaps fragments of movement, and then works with the students to allow the dances to emerge over time. This creative unfolding is rich in collaborative physical investigation and creativity.”

Tickets

Tickets are available through PortTIX, the official ticketing agent of the USM Department of Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling (207) 842-0800, or in person at 400 Congress St., Suite A, Portland, ME.

General admission tickets are $18, tickets for seniors 65+ are $12, tickets for USM faculty, staff, and alumni are $14, and tickets for USM and non-USM students are $8. A group rate of $8 per person is available for schools and community groups.



Photo Credit: Sarah Graff Photography

The race is on for the Maine Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Portland Players 21% 2 Schoolhouse Arts Center 11% 3 L/A Community Little Theatre 10% 4 Waterville Opera House 10% 5 City Theater 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) 1 Djo - CONCERT Waterfront 30% 2 Adam Corriveau - GRUMBO: PRINCESS DREAMS Mayo Street Arts 28% 3 Robbie Harrison - LIPSYNC DIARIES OF A GAY BOY Mayo street Arts 18% 4 Bunny Wonderland - FOR THE CHILDREN Geno's 17% 5 Alex Tartarsky - DIRT TRIP Celebration Barn 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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