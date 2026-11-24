"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
USM Winter Dance Concert to Open at Russell Hall With Five Choreographers
Performances run December 4 through 6.
The USM Department of Theatre will present the USM Winter Dance Concert, featuring new dance works by five choreographers, performed by USM Dance students December 4–6 at Russell Hall on the USM Gorham Campus.
USM Lecturer in Dance Jessie Laurita-Spanglet directs the concert, which features new dance works from USM faculty Vanessa Beyland and Maria Tzianabos and guest choreographers Jenny Dignan and Anne Tantuico.
Laurita-Spanglet discussed the creative process behind this fourth edition of the USM Dance Concert. “Each choreographer brings images, ideas, and perhaps fragments of movement, and then works with the students to allow the dances to emerge over time. This creative unfolding is rich in collaborative physical investigation and creativity.”
Tickets
Tickets are available through PortTIX, the official ticketing agent of the USM Department of Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling (207) 842-0800, or in person at 400 Congress St., Suite A, Portland, ME.
General admission tickets are $18, tickets for seniors 65+ are $12, tickets for USM faculty, staff, and alumni are $14, and tickets for USM and non-USM students are $8. A group rate of $8 per person is available for schools and community groups.
Photo Credit: Sarah Graff Photography
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