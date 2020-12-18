Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Maine!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Best Ensemble (Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 15%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2015 14%

NEWSIES - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2017 12%



Best Theatre Staff

MSMT Maine State Music Theater 46%

Winterport Open Stage 20%

Lakewood Theater, Madison Maine 8%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

Waterville Opera House 27%

Ten Bucks Theatre 25%

Biddeford City Theater 10%



Costume Design of the Decade (EQUITY)

Travis M. Grant - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2019 40%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 27%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY & THE BEAST, GUYS & DOLLS, HELLO DOLLY, TREASURE ISLAND - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2017 14%



Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Danielle Barrett Penobscot Theatre Company 35%

Tyler Haynes - MARY POPPINS - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 20%

Marc Robin - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 13%



Director of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

Marc Robin - LES MISERABLES, NEWSIES, SINGIN' in the RAIN, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Maine State Music Theatre - 2013 41%

Dominick Varney - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY, THE MARVELOUS WONDRETTES - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 28%

Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2013 13%



Director of Play of Decade (Equity)

Bari Newport - THE GRADUATE - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 39%

Nathan Halverson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 31%

SHAUN KERRISON - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse - 2019 17%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 49%

Winterport Open Stage 19%

Ogunquit Playhouse 9%



Lighting Design of the Decade (Equity)

Jonathan Spencer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 35%

Jeffrey S. Koger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT-(Maine State Music Theatre) - 2019 29%

Paul Black - MAMMA MIA - MSMT-(Maine State Music Theatre) - 2016 17%



Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Charis Leos - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE, GYPSY, HELLO DOLLy, FULL MONTY - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2013 26%

Dominick Varney - FUN HOME, ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 21%

Ben Layman - MATILDA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 18%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre - 2019 14%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 12%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

NUNSENSE - Winterport Open Stage - 2013 28%

TITANIC - Portland Players - 2018 17%

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Biddeford City Theater - 2019 15%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT - GOOD THEATER - 2018 30%

SHEAR MADNESS - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 25%

MISERY - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 21%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

UNNECESSARY FARCE - Winterport Open Stage - 2016 27%

PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Portland Players - 2017 14%

THE FEMALE ODD COUPLE - Winterport Open Stage - 2013 14%



Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Sean Mclelland - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 21%

Robert Kovach - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre - 2019 19%

Tom Ryan - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Maine State Music Theatre - 2018 17%



Sound Design of the Decade

Sean McGinley - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 72%

Kevin Heard - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, KINKY BOOTS, JERSEY BOYS - Ogunquit Playhouse - 2017 28%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 65%

Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

Theater at Monmouth 9%

