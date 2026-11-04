Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND, 30 Plays in 60 Minutes to be Presented by USM Theatre
Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind (30 Plays in 60 Minutes) will be presented November 13-15, 2026.
The University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre will present Greg Allen's TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND, in which an ensemble performs 30 plays selected from 90 in under an hour.
Join the USM Department of Theatre for the high-octane, interactive theatre experience that is Greg Allen's 30 Neo-Futurist Plays from Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind (30 Plays in 60 Minutes). Each night audiences receive a menu of play titles that run the gamut between funny, serious, political, poignant, and abstract. Part theatre, part sporting event, each night is different as the audience determines the order and cheers on the cast to make it past the finish line before the buzzer sounds.
This is the fourth edition of the production at USM Theatre, where the play has become a rite of passage for first-year Theatre students. With 90 plays in the collection from playwright Greg Allen, directors choose 30 that will best reflect the talent and skills of their ensemble. The fast pace and variety of genres make it a highly impactful teaching tool and is just plain fun for audiences to experience year after year. USM Theatre's Department Chair, Rachel Price Cooper, has paired up with senior Theatre major, Trekk Skeate, to direct the ensemble.
Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind (30 Plays in 60 Minutes), by Greg Allen and directed by Rachel Price Cooper, will be presented November 13-15, 2026, at Russell Hall on the University of Southern Maine's Gorham Campus.
Tickets are $18 for general admission, $14 for USM faculty, staff, and alumni, $12 for seniors ages 65 and older, and $8 for USM students and non-USM students. A group rate of $8 per person is available for schools and community groups.
Photo Credit: All photos by Kat Moraros Photography from a recent rehearsal of Too Much Light.
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