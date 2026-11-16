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Mad Horse Theatre Company will present The Humans by Stephen Karam, directed by Christopher Price. The Humans is a Tony Award-winning dark comedy-drama that unfolds over Thanksgiving dinner where love wrestles with human fears and trials. Performances will run December 3 - 20.

Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night and the hearts and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed. The Humans is a caustic, rich, searingly honest depiction of a Thanksgiving dinner that leaves a family forever changed.

The cast includes: Allison McCall*, Marie Stewart Harmon*, Tootie Van Reenen* Lisa Muller, Nathan LaPoint and Chris Holt. The crew includes; Christopher Price* (Director and Set Design), Lauren Stockless* (Production Manager), Kevin Brooks (Stage Manager), Stacey Koloski* (Props Design), Steve Lupien* (Builder), Joe Bearor* (Sound Design), Anna Halloran (Costume Design), J.P. Gagnon (Lighting Design), and Maiya Koloski (Assistant Stage Manager).

* Mad Horse Company Member

The running time is 100 minutes with no intermission. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM. There will be three Sunday performances, December 6 and 20th at 2:00 PM and December 13th at 5:00 PM.

PAY WHAT YOU DECIDE

The entire season of Mad Horse productions are Pay-What-You-Decide. That means every production, every performance, every person pays what you decide.

They are partnering with the local ticketing service PortTix. At PortTix you can make a low-cost reservation ($5.00 service charge). Pay-What-You-Decide as you leave the theater! In addition to reservations, there may be a limited number of tickets available at the door for each show. These will be available one hour before curtain on the day of the show, on a first come basis. For ticketing assistance, including cancellations or rescheduling, contact PortTix directly at (207) 842-0800 during operating hours (M-F 11am - 3pm) or via email boxoffice@porttix.com. Through this partnership, Mad Horse is not responsible for ticket administration.

Mad Horse Theatre Company will conduct a food drive during the run of The Humans. Please bring a non-perishable food item(s) with you when you come to the show. Items can also be dropped off an hour before curtain if not attending the show. A full list of suggestions can be found at mainelockerproject.org. They will deliver them to The Locker Project https://mainelockerproject.org/ each week.



The race is on for the Maine Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Portland Players 21% 2 Schoolhouse Arts Center 12% 3 L/A Community Little Theatre 11% 4 Waterville Opera House 9% 5 Lyric Music Theater 7% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) 1 Djo - CONCERT Waterfront 31% 2 Adam Corriveau - GRUMBO: PRINCESS DREAMS Mayo Street Arts 30% 3 Robbie Harrison - LIPSYNC DIARIES OF A GAY BOY Mayo street Arts 17% 4 Bunny Wonderland - FOR THE CHILDREN Geno's 17% 5 Alex Tartarsky - DIRT TRIP Celebration Barn 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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