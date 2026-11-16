"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE HUMANS by Stephen Karam to be Presented at Mad Horse Theatre Company in December
Performances will run December 3 - 20.
Mad Horse Theatre Company will present The Humans by Stephen Karam, directed by Christopher Price. The Humans is a Tony Award-winning dark comedy-drama that unfolds over Thanksgiving dinner where love wrestles with human fears and trials. Performances will run December 3 - 20.
Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night and the hearts and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed. The Humans is a caustic, rich, searingly honest depiction of a Thanksgiving dinner that leaves a family forever changed.
The cast includes: Allison McCall*, Marie Stewart Harmon*, Tootie Van Reenen* Lisa Muller, Nathan LaPoint and Chris Holt. The crew includes; Christopher Price* (Director and Set Design), Lauren Stockless* (Production Manager), Kevin Brooks (Stage Manager), Stacey Koloski* (Props Design), Steve Lupien* (Builder), Joe Bearor* (Sound Design), Anna Halloran (Costume Design), J.P. Gagnon (Lighting Design), and Maiya Koloski (Assistant Stage Manager).
* Mad Horse Company Member
The running time is 100 minutes with no intermission. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM. There will be three Sunday performances, December 6 and 20th at 2:00 PM and December 13th at 5:00 PM.
PAY WHAT YOU DECIDE
The entire season of Mad Horse productions are Pay-What-You-Decide. That means every production, every performance, every person pays what you decide.
They are partnering with the local ticketing service PortTix. At PortTix you can make a low-cost reservation ($5.00 service charge). Pay-What-You-Decide as you leave the theater! In addition to reservations, there may be a limited number of tickets available at the door for each show. These will be available one hour before curtain on the day of the show, on a first come basis. For ticketing assistance, including cancellations or rescheduling, contact PortTix directly at (207) 842-0800 during operating hours (M-F 11am - 3pm) or via email boxoffice@porttix.com. Through this partnership, Mad Horse is not responsible for ticket administration.
Mad Horse Theatre Company will conduct a food drive during the run of The Humans. Please bring a non-perishable food item(s) with you when you come to the show. Items can also be dropped off an hour before curtain if not attending the show. A full list of suggestions can be found at mainelockerproject.org. They will deliver them to The Locker Project https://mainelockerproject.org/ each week.
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