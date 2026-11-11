Spotlight: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE On Sale Now in Maine

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Make room for a little holiday magic this season with It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Portland Stage in Portland, Maine. It's A Wonderful Life On Sale Now!

Some stories never get old. This holiday season, the beloved It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play returns to Portland Stage, offering audiences a fresh way to experience the timeless classic.

Step inside a live radio broadcast of this holiday favorite, complete with a talented cast of actors, a youth ensemble, and live foley sound effects that bring every moment to life right before your eyes. The result is a heartwarming, delightfully theatrical evening filled with holiday spirit, nostalgia, and a little bit of magic.

Whether you're continuing a favorite holiday tradition or looking for a festive night out, Portland Stage is a fitting place to celebrate the season. Tickets for It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play are on sale now, and you can get your holiday happy ending here.

Portland Stage is located at 25 Forest Avenue, Portland, Maine 04101. For more information, call 207-774-0465.

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