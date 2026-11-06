Spotlight: Disney's FROZEN at the Waterville Opera House

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For the first time in forever, Disney's "Frozen" comes to the Waterville Opera House in Waterville, Maine. Tickets are $37 - $39.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney's Frozen includes all the film's beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. Directed by Debra Susi, with musical direction by Rob Laraway, the production is presented by Waterville Creates through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she's desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.

The cast includes Julia Badaraco as Elsa, Arielle Costello as Anna, Hannah Comfort as Olaf, Jacob Sutherland as Kristoff, Brandon Clark as Hans, and Mollie Sharples as Sven.

All ticket holders attending opening night on Friday, November 13 are invited to a reception on the second floor of the Paul J. Schupf Art Center from 6:30–7:30pm, with light refreshments served. An ASL interpreted performance takes place on November 15, 2026. Prices include a per ticket handling fee, and a portion of ticket fees supports the Youth Arts Access Fund, for which this event is eligible. Tickets are nonrefundable.

Waterville Creates is also collecting gently used winter clothing, including coats, hats, gloves, and scarves, to support local homeless shelters, warming shelters, soup kitchens, and other community organizations. Donations can be dropped off at the Ed Harris Box Office.

Buy Tickets for Disney's Frozen at the Waterville Opera House, 93 Main Street, Waterville, ME 04901, or call 207-873-7000.

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