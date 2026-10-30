Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SMALL TOWN Becomes Ogunquit Playhouse's Highest-Grossing Production
The Maine theater's annual ticket revenue grew 64% since 2022, with three of its five highest-grossing productions presented during the season.
Ogunquit Playhouse is concluding its 2026 season with a new box-office record, and upward trajectory of financial growth. Leading the season's achievements is Small Town, the original musical featuring music and lyrics by John Mellencamp and a book by Naomi Wallace, which has become the highest-grossing five-week production in Ogunquit Playhouse history, with ticket sales projected to reach approximately $2.34 million. The milestone is particularly noteworthy because the production was developed and produced entirely by Ogunquit Playhouse, without commercial enhancement, and achieved its success without the benefit of an established Broadway title.
Indeed, three of the five highest-grossing five-week productions in the Playhouse's 93-year history were presented during the 2026 season: Small Town, The Producers, and Ain't Too Proud.
Alongside productions of Broadway favorites Hello, Dolly! and The Producers, Ogunquit presented a revival of City of Angels, the rarely produced 1990 Cy Coleman musical, introducing the sophisticated work to a new generation of theatergoers.
The financial results serve as a compelling counterpoint to the industry's prevailing narrative. At a time when regional theaters across America are confronting declining attendance, rising costs, and an uncertain future, Ogunquit Playhouse has increased its annual ticket revenue from $6.2 million in 2022 to a projected $10.2 million in 2026 — growth of approximately 64% in just four years.
The Playhouse's extraordinary momentum extends beyond the box office. Its annual Gala Benefit, headlined by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster and featuring a surprise appearance by Hugh Jackman, raised more than $3 million in support of the institution's future.
That future is taking shape through the Next Century Campaign, an ambitious $70 million initiative to transform the historic Playhouse into a state-of-the-art theater with expanded production capabilities, improved audience amenities, and enhanced accessibility, while preserving the character and legacy that have made Ogunquit a beloved cultural destination for generations.
With approximately $40 million already committed, the campaign represents a bold investment in the institution's continued growth and its ability to create exceptional theatrical experiences for decades to come.
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