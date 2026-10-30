SMALL TOWN Becomes Ogunquit Playhouse's Highest-Grossing Production

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Ogunquit Playhouse is concluding its 2026 season with a new box-office record, and upward trajectory of financial growth. Leading the season's achievements is Small Town, the original musical featuring music and lyrics by John Mellencamp and a book by Naomi Wallace, which has become the highest-grossing five-week production in Ogunquit Playhouse history, with ticket sales projected to reach approximately $2.34 million. The milestone is particularly noteworthy because the production was developed and produced entirely by Ogunquit Playhouse, without commercial enhancement, and achieved its success without the benefit of an established Broadway title.

Indeed, three of the five highest-grossing five-week productions in the Playhouse's 93-year history were presented during the 2026 season: Small Town, The Producers, and Ain't Too Proud.

Alongside productions of Broadway favorites Hello, Dolly! and The Producers, Ogunquit presented a revival of City of Angels, the rarely produced 1990 Cy Coleman musical, introducing the sophisticated work to a new generation of theatergoers.

The financial results serve as a compelling counterpoint to the industry's prevailing narrative. At a time when regional theaters across America are confronting declining attendance, rising costs, and an uncertain future, Ogunquit Playhouse has increased its annual ticket revenue from $6.2 million in 2022 to a projected $10.2 million in 2026 — growth of approximately 64% in just four years.

The Playhouse's extraordinary momentum extends beyond the box office. Its annual Gala Benefit, headlined by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster and featuring a surprise appearance by Hugh Jackman, raised more than $3 million in support of the institution's future.

That future is taking shape through the Next Century Campaign, an ambitious $70 million initiative to transform the historic Playhouse into a state-of-the-art theater with expanded production capabilities, improved audience amenities, and enhanced accessibility, while preserving the character and legacy that have made Ogunquit a beloved cultural destination for generations.

With approximately $40 million already committed, the campaign represents a bold investment in the institution's continued growth and its ability to create exceptional theatrical experiences for decades to come.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 11 Hrs 58 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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