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Paula Poundstone has a knack for turning just about anything into a comedy routine. A casual question to someone in the audience, a complaint about her health or a conversation about selling greeting cards can become a 10- or 12-minute adventure. And somehow, she makes every minute funny.

Poundstone returned to Jonathan's in Ogunquit on Friday evening with a crowd that came close to filling the room. With more than 40 years in comedy, she remains a master of observational humor and quick wit. A regular panelist on NPR's Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me! and host of the podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, she continues to tour extensively. Friday's performance showed why audiences keep coming back.

Her own health provided plenty of material. Poor eyesight, poor hearing and being told she has a couple of holes in her brain all became subjects for laughs. Fortunately, she explained, the holes weren't considered a serious concern. Cognitive testing has also become a favorite topic, as she pokes fun at the questions and the process of determining whether your brain is still working as it should. Her three adopted children also found their way into the conversation.

Politics was another part of the evening. Poundstone made no secret of her left-leaning views, praising the results of the recent midterm elections and finding humor in excerpts from Donald Trump's rallies and interviews. She clearly enjoys the subject and isn't shy about sharing her opinions.

But her real strength is working the room.

One woman introduced herself as a greeting card salesperson. That was all Poundstone needed. What followed was a roughly 12-minute conversation in which she dissected the business, eventually concluding that the woman wasn't really selling greeting cards so much as taking money from people who wanted to buy them. It was a wonderfully silly observation that grew into a full-fledged routine.

Another audience member mentioned having two hip replacements and a working career that apparently involved doing very little. Retirement, it seemed, had simply taken things to the next level, with a life devoted to doing nothing in a recliner. Poundstone had a field day with that one.

Air travel also came under her scrutiny. Anyone who has dealt with crowded airports, airline delays and the general indignities of flying could relate to her observations. No topic seems off limits, and no answer from an audience member is too ordinary to become comic material.

Poundstone freely admits she doesn't really have an act and could just keep talking forever. After watching her for two hours, that's easy to believe. She listens, watches and grabs onto whatever opportunity comes her way. A simple answer to a question can turn into an extended routine, often with the audience laughing harder as she follows one thought after another.

That's what separates Poundstone from many other comedians. She doesn't need a string of rehearsed jokes or elaborate stage production. Give her a microphone and a room full of people, and she'll take care of the rest.

Jonathan's is an ideal setting for her conversational style. The intimate room makes the audience interaction feel personal, and everyone is a potential participant. Friday's near-capacity crowd was treated to a solid two hours of laughter, delivered by a performer whose timing, intelligence and ability to improvise remain remarkably sharp.

Poundstone may insist she doesn't have an act, but she certainly knows how to put on a show.

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